Welcome to Sokcho

Despite its proximity to Seoraksan National Park, Sokcho (http://sokcho.gangwon.kr) is more of a fishing town than a tourist town. The main commercial activity – and its attendant aromas – are clustered along the waterfront. For most domestic tourists the main draw is the chance to sup on fresh raw fish with the tang of salt in the air. Abai Shikdang has been particularly attractive to visitors since its vintage restaurants appeared in K-Drama Autumn in My Heart. The beaches also get crowded on New Year’s Eve when people gather to watch the first sunrise of the year.

