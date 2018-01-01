Welcome to Sokcho
Sokcho is only about 60km from the border and was part of North Korea from 1945 to the end of the Korean War. Most of the coastline is lined with barbed wire. At night, remember that lights in the water are to attract squid; lights on the beaches are to detect infiltrators.
There are small tourist information booths (in English 1330; 9am to 6pm, closed January) outside the express and intercity bus terminals and the ferry pier (9am to 4pm). English-speaking staff alternate between them on different days.
Top experiences in Sokcho
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Sokcho activities
Private Full Day Tour to Mt Seorak and East Sea
Begin with convenient pickup at your hotel in central Seoul around 8am. About 3.5hr drive by your driving guide will lead you to Sokcho area where the Mt. Seorak is located. During the transfer you will have a few break time at a rest area where you can enjoy some snacks and drinks.Upon Arrival at Mt. Seorak, your guide will book your cable car ticket of Gweonguemseong Fortress which you can see the stunning view on the mountain, then you will have time to enjoy lunch with a popular local food by guide’s recommendation and assistance. After lunch After your cable ride to Gweonguemseong fortress, you will head to Shingheunsa Temple where you can see the big bronze Buddha statue. If you are not into a temple with any reasons, your guide will recommend you to see more near the East Sea area.Then your guide will suggest you with two options as below. You can choose which suits you better.Option 1. Sokcho Lighthouse Observatory, Yeongguemjeong Pavilion and Sokcho port fishery marketOption 2. Abai Maeul by 5 mins small ferry ride and Sokcho Joongang Market & Fish market Around 16:00, you will depart for Seoul and will be dropped at your hotel at 20:00 ~ 21:00 ish
2-Day Tour of Seoraksan (Mt Seorak) from Seoul
Day 1: Seoul – Gwonkeumsansung Fortress – Shinheungsa TempleYour two-day tour to Mt Seorak begins with pickup from your Seoul hotel. Then sit back and relax on the 3.5-hour coach trip to the foot of the mountain, where you’ll take a cable car ride to Gwonkeumsansung Fortress. From the top of the fortress, take in the mountain’s amazing scenery of forests and rocky cliffs. With your guide, visit the mountain’s Shinheungsa Temple, with its giant bronze Buddha standing guard, before being transferred to your hotel where you’ll have the rest of the day and evening to spend at your leisure.Overnight: 4-star Hanwha Resort in Sokcho or similarDay 2: Daepohang Port – Naksan Temple – Seoul (B)After breakfast, visit the live fish market at Daepohang Port, where eel, flounder, yellowtail and gourmet seafood are sold. See the lively stalls and restaurants surrounding the fish market, selling dishes featuring the local seafood, and then head to Naksan Beach, where Naksan Temple is regarded as one of the Gwandong region’s top sights. Don’t forget your camera to capture the lovely Korean Buddhist temple’s picturesque setting on the edge of the sea, perched on the slopes of Naksan Mountain. Your two-day tour ends with your return journey to Seoul, where you’ll be dropped off at your hotel.
3-Day Seoraksan and Sokcho Independent Tour
This 3-day independent tour gives you plenty of time to explore the region around UNESCO-protected Mt Seorak (Seoraksan), South Korea’s third-highest mountain, which contains 30 imposing granite peaks that rise above deep valleys and clear streams. Enjoy a self-guided tour in Sokcho, and stay overnight in Seorksan National Park and Pyeongchang, one of Korea’s top ski destinations.Please note: A minimum of 2 people per booking is required.
Seoraksan and Sokcho City Day Trip with Seafood and Meat Garden BBQ from Seoul
Let's meet at Sokcho Express Bus Terminal.Your English-speaking Driver will transfer your group to Seoraksan National Park in Sokcho, On arrival, he will recommend a well-maintained point of Mt.SeorakGwongeumseong Fortress is built high at the entrance of Shinheungsa Temple and was established during reign of King Gojong of Koryo in order to counter invasion of Mongolians. For those who are not quite the hikers, you can take the cable car up the mountain as well (at own expense, depending on availability).Sinheungsa, sometimes spelled Shinheungsa, is a head temple of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism. It is situated on the slopes of Seoraksan in Sokcho, Gangwon Province.Enjoy lunch (at your own expense) at one of the many restaurants in National ParkAfter Lunch,and then head to Naksan Temple and Beach in Yang yang, where you will experience Korean Buddhist culture.It is a famous tourist attraction for travelers and tourists because of its clean sand beach, thick pine forests and the numerous temples and remains located in the vicinity.then transfer you to your private Barbecue restaurant near Seoraksan.We'll eat a dinner we've prepared in a Garden afterwards.Enjoy Bulgogi and Seafood charcoal BBQ dinnerWe provide charcoal and grill with seafood(Shrimp,squid), pork, chicken, vegetables, sausage, rice, sauces, fruit and drink.in Winter season, provide indoor Restaurant with a fireplace.You’ll be amazed by the natural beauty and Snow with Dinner.after feast in a Garden Barbecue dinner at the At approximately 6:00pm you will be taken back to Sokcho Express Bus TerminalYour one day tour ends with drop-off back at Sokcho Express Bus TerminalNOTE: This day trip ends in Sokcho. Bus ticket for your return to Seoul is not included.
Seoraksan and Fishing Day Trip from Seoul
Let's meet at in Seoul hotel, Your English-speaking Driver will transfer your group to Seoraksan National Park at Sokcho, On arrival, he will recommend a well-maintained point of Mt Seorak. Gwongeumseong Fortress is built high at the entrance of Shinheungsa Temple and was established during reign of King Gojong of Koryo in order to counter invasion of Mongolians. For those who are not quite the hikers, you can take the cable car up the mountain as well (at own expense, depending on availability). Enjoy lunch at Restaurant near National Park for yourselfafter finish Mt.seorak tour, We'll Enjoy fishing on the East coast of South Korea.Enjoy about 2-3hours fishing tour that includes light tackle and gear.your experienced and capable captain will take you out to the sea,The clear blue waters offer you an adventure that is sure to be memorable.This activity is advisable to all lovers of this sport, with or without experience.as you will be accompanied by an experienced crew who will teach you all the secrets there are to knowwill be there to assist you with your catch of the day.This trip experience is the perfect way to enjoy a day on the water. After fishing, you will taste fresh seafood for dinner at the harbor restaurant. Once dinner has concluded, at approximately 6:00pm, you will be taken back to Sokcho Express Bus Terminal.
Seoraksan Day Trip with Garden BBQ from Sokcho
Let's meet at Sokcho Express Bus Terminal.Your English-speaking Driver will transfer your group to Seoraksan National Park in Sokcho, On arrival, he will recommend a well-maintained point of Mt.Seorak.Gwongeumseong Fortress is built high at the entrance of Shinheungsa Temple and was established during reign of King Gojong of Koryo in order to counter invasion of Mongolians. For those who are not quite the hikers, you can take the cable car up the mountain as well (at own expense, depending on availability).Sinheungsa, sometimes spelled Shinheungsa, is a head temple of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism. It is situated on the slopes of Seoraksan in Sokcho, Gangwon Province.Enjoy lunch (at your own expense) at one of the many restaurants in National Park.After Lunch,and then head to Naksan Temple and Beach in Yang yang, where you will experience Korean Buddhist culture.It is a famous tourist attraction for travelers and touristsbecause of its clean sand beach, thick pine forests and the numerous temples and remains located in the vicinity.then transfer you to your private Barbecue restaurant near Seoraksan. We'll eat a dinner we've prepared in a Garden afterwards.Enjoy Bulgogi and Seafood charcoal BBQ dinnerWe provide charcoal and grill with seafood(Shrimp,squid), pork, chicken, vegetables, sausage, rice, sauces, fruit and drink.in Winter season, provide indoor Restaurant with a fireplace.You’ll be amazed by the natural beauty and Snow with Dinner. after feast in a Garden Barbecue dinner at the At approximately 6:00pm you will be taken back to Sokcho Express Bus TerminalYour one day tour ends with drop-off back at Sokcho Express Bus Terminal