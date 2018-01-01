Discovering Korea - 10-day Self-Guided Tour

Included in your package: 09 nights accommodation in 3/4* hotels Airport transfers by private minivan with non-english speaking driver Standard sedan car rental for 7 days, pick up at Seoul Station and Drop off at Busan Station (can be adjusted) KTX tickets from Busan to Seoul (standard class) 01| ARRIVAL Welcome at your arrival by your private driver and transfer to your hotel | Check-in to hotel (from 3PM) and enjoy the day at your convenience. Suggested itinerary: Gyeongbok Royal Palace, National Folk Museum.Overnight: Seoul 3* Hotel02| SEOUL Free day in Seoul. Suggested itinerary: The Changdeok Palace and its magnificent Garden, the Jongmyo Shrine Sanctuary, BukchonHanok Village, Insadong Alley, N Seoul Tower. Overnight: Seoul 3* Hotel03| SUWON - Mt. SONGNIAfter enjoying breakfast, check out of the hotel. Pick up your car at the car rental centre located nearby Seoul Station.Suggested itinerary: Hwaseong Fortress in Suwon City or Korean Folk village, Songnisan National Park, Beopjusa temple.Overnight: Cheongju 3* Hotel04| CHEONGJU - ANDONG Transfer to Andong. Suggested itinerary: Early Printing Museum, Dosanseowon confucian school, Hahoe Folk Village, Buyongdae cliff. Overnight: Andong 3* Hotel05| HAEINSA - DAEGU Transfer to Haeinsa. Suggested itinerary: Haeinsa temple, Daegu City, Oriental Medicine Museum, Oriental Medicine MarketOvernight: Daegu 3* Hotel06| GYEONGJU Free day to discover Gyeongju, also called the open-air museum. Suggested itinerary: Bulguksa temple, Seokguram Grotto.Overnight: Gyeongju 3* Hotel07| GYEONGJUSuggested itinerary: Cheomseongdae Observatory, the Tumuli Park, the Gyeongju National Museum, Anapji.Overnight: Gyeongju 3* Hotel08| BUSAN Suggested itinerary: Tongdosa Temple, the Jagalchi fish Market, Nampodong streets, Busan Tower, the Haeundae beach.Overnight: Busan 3* Hotel09| SEOUL Morning free for more visit of Busan. In early afternoon drop your car off at the Busan station car rental centre. Take the KTX back to Seoul.Overnight: Seoul 3* Hotel10| DEPARTURE End of servicePick up from your hotel and transfer to the airport