Welcome to Danyang
A little gem of a resort town, Danyang (http://english.dy21.net) is cosied right up to the mountains of Sobaeksan National Park, at a bend in the river Namhan-gang. This is small-town Korea at its most charming: you can stay at a riverfront motel and explore limestone caves, hiking trails and a one-of-a-kind Buddhist temple, basking in mountain views wherever you go. It’s a great place to dawdle for a couple of days.
The annual highlight is the 10-day Royal Azalea Festival in May. Hikers come to see the flowers bloom on Sobaek-san, while the riverside comes alive with concerts, fireworks, food stalls and a funfair.
A tourist information centre with English-speaking staff is in the Danyang Danuri building next to the bus terminal. Another tourist office is just across the bridge and staff speak German but not English.
