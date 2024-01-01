Second Tunnel

Gangwon-do

LoginSave

Dug by North Korea in 1975, about 1km of this tunnel lies in South Korea and it’s large enough for purportedly 16,000 soldiers to stream through per hour. A 150m staircase leads down to the tunnel, then it’s a well-lit, albeit damp, 500m stretch to where the tunnel was discovered, just 300m from the border.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Sansawon Brewery & Museum

    Sansawon Brewery & Museum

    27.85 MILES

    If you're partial to a day out at a winery, brewery or distillery, mixed in with a bit of culture amid nature, then a day trip to Sansawon Brewery &…

  • Cheorwon Peace Observatory

    Cheorwon Peace Observatory

    2.58 MILES

    Located just one kilometre from the DMZ, this viewing platform has coin-operated binoculars for gazing at North Korea and its ‘propaganda village’…

  • Former Labor Party Headquarters

    Former Labor Party Headquarters

    6.48 MILES

    After passing a few battle-scarred buildings, most tours of Cheorwon end here, at the former Labor Party (that is, Communist Party) HQ. The surviving…

View more attractions

Nearby Gangwon-do attractions

1. Cheorwon Peace Observatory

2.58 MILES

Located just one kilometre from the DMZ, this viewing platform has coin-operated binoculars for gazing at North Korea and its ‘propaganda village’…

2. Former Labor Party Headquarters

6.48 MILES

After passing a few battle-scarred buildings, most tours of Cheorwon end here, at the former Labor Party (that is, Communist Party) HQ. The surviving…

3. Sansawon Brewery & Museum

27.85 MILES

If you're partial to a day out at a winery, brewery or distillery, mixed in with a bit of culture amid nature, then a day trip to Sansawon Brewery &…