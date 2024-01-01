Dug by North Korea in 1975, about 1km of this tunnel lies in South Korea and it’s large enough for purportedly 16,000 soldiers to stream through per hour. A 150m staircase leads down to the tunnel, then it’s a well-lit, albeit damp, 500m stretch to where the tunnel was discovered, just 300m from the border.
Second Tunnel
Gangwon-do
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.85 MILES
If you're partial to a day out at a winery, brewery or distillery, mixed in with a bit of culture amid nature, then a day trip to Sansawon Brewery &…
2.58 MILES
Located just one kilometre from the DMZ, this viewing platform has coin-operated binoculars for gazing at North Korea and its ‘propaganda village’…
Former Labor Party Headquarters
6.48 MILES
After passing a few battle-scarred buildings, most tours of Cheorwon end here, at the former Labor Party (that is, Communist Party) HQ. The surviving…
Nearby Gangwon-do attractions
2.58 MILES
Located just one kilometre from the DMZ, this viewing platform has coin-operated binoculars for gazing at North Korea and its ‘propaganda village’…
2. Former Labor Party Headquarters
6.48 MILES
After passing a few battle-scarred buildings, most tours of Cheorwon end here, at the former Labor Party (that is, Communist Party) HQ. The surviving…
27.85 MILES
If you're partial to a day out at a winery, brewery or distillery, mixed in with a bit of culture amid nature, then a day trip to Sansawon Brewery &…