Located just one kilometre from the DMZ, this viewing platform has coin-operated binoculars for gazing at North Korea and its ‘propaganda village’ Seonjeon. A short drive down the road is the petite Woljeong-ri Station, left as a memorial to the railway line between Seoul and Wonsan, and housing the battered, twisted remains of a bombed train. The observatory is accessed via a monorail (₩2000) and is usually only visited on a tour.