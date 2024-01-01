Former Labor Party Headquarters

Gangwon-do

After passing a few battle-scarred buildings, most tours of Cheorwon end here, at the former Labor Party (that is, Communist Party) HQ. The surviving grandiose-communist facade is evocative, but its associations are less than pleasant: when Cheorwon was part of North Korea, many civilians were imprisoned and tortured here.

  • Sansawon Brewery & Museum

    Sansawon Brewery & Museum

    24.83 MILES

    If you're partial to a day out at a winery, brewery or distillery, mixed in with a bit of culture amid nature, then a day trip to Sansawon Brewery &…

  • Cheorwon Peace Observatory

    Cheorwon Peace Observatory

    4.51 MILES

    Located just one kilometre from the DMZ, this viewing platform has coin-operated binoculars for gazing at North Korea and its ‘propaganda village’…

  • Second Tunnel

    Second Tunnel

    6.48 MILES

    Dug by North Korea in 1975, about 1km of this tunnel lies in South Korea and it’s large enough for purportedly 16,000 soldiers to stream through per hour…

