3 Days 2 Nights Garden Route Tour in 3 Star Hotel

The following itinerary is what guests can expect on this 3 days/2 nights Garden route tour 3-star:Day1Collection from Guest's hotel/guest house by a qualified tour guide/driver in a luxury air-conditioned vehicle. We travel on the N2 through Elgin and pass through small towns like Caledon, Riviersonderend and Riversdale. We stop in Albertinia at the Aloe Vera factory (20 minutes) for coffee and a bit of shopping. From there we proceed to Zorgfontein to Walk with the lions (1 hour). This will be followed by a stop in Mossel Bay. At approximately 15:00 we travel to Botlierskop Game Farm for a 3-hour game drive in an open 4×4 truck. This is a unique occasion to fully experience the Big 5. After the game drive we set off for Knysna, passing through the scenic towns of George, Wilderness and Sedgefield. After check-in at accommodation and freshening up, guests will be taken for dinner. Thereafter, guests will be dropped off at their hotel/guest house. Day 2Collection from Guest's hotel/guest house after check-out and breakfast. We explore the Knysna Heads, drive to the top of one of the heads and down to the beach. We stop at Garden of Eden for a guided walking tour for approximately 15 minutes. Thereafter we dedicate an hour to admire the largest bird sanctuary in southern hemisphere, Birds of Eden and also visit Monkey land sanctuary. From there, guests will have an opportunity to interact with the elephants. Our next stop is at the Storms River mouth where lunch will be served. After lunch we embark on a guided walking tour of about 900 meters to the Hanging bridge. We depart from there at approximately 15:00 and travel back to Oudtshoorn, the Ostrich capital. We overnight at De Poort Country lodge at the foot of the Swartberg mountain where dinner will be served. Estimated time of arrival at accommodation – approximately 18:30/19:00. Day 3Collection from Guest's hotel/guest house after check-out and breakfast. Our first stop is at the Safari Ostrich farm to interact with the Ostriches. Our next attraction will be the Cango wildlife Ranch for a wildlife encounter. Thereafter we visit the Cango caves for a standard tour. After the tour, lunch will be served at one of the Restaurants as per our itinerary. From there we depart for Cape town via route 62 with optional stops. Guests will be dropped off at their accommodation in Cape town. Should guests prefer to be dropped off in Port Elizabeth instead, this can be arranged.Vehicles include free cold bottled water, complimentary Wi-Fi and snacks.Drinks and Gratuities are excluded in the cost unless otherwise informed. The Garden Route private tour departs from Cape Town with a minimum of two guests. A departure at 07:00am is recommended.