PE is also a convenient gateway to destinations in either direction along the coast, as well as to the eastern Karoo.
Garden Route, Addo 5-Day Tour from Cape Town to Port Elizabeth
The 5-Day Garden Route and Addo South African Adventure is a fast-paced, adventure-packed tour showcasing the best of what the African continent has to offer.Day 1: Visit a colony of endangered African Penguins in Betties Bay, followed by lunch in Hermanus. Hermanus is known for being a location where you can see Southern Right Whales who are usually spotted from July to November. Continue your journey on to Cape Agulhas, the furthest Southern point of the African continent. Spend the night in Cape Agulhas and enjoy a traditional potjie (South African stew) for supper. Day 2: Cross the mountains towards the Little Karoo, a semi-desert area with a very different landscape from the coastline. Sample local wine in the area and continue on to explore the Cango Caves. Spend the night in Oudtshoorn, known as the Ostrich Capital of the World, and sample ostrich kebabs for supper. Day 3: Venture back to the coastline and experience a canoe ride through the Wilderness National Park on the Touw River. Explore the park and it's native forest, waterfall and rock pools. In the afternoon, visit the famous seaside town of Knysna, enjoy lunch or shopping at the Knysna Waterfront. Enjoy a typical African barbeque for dinner and spend the night in Myoli Beach, one of the most beautiful beaches in the world.Day 4: Travel to the Tsitsikamma National Park, known for its beautiful coastline by the Indian Ocean and native forest. Feel free to take some leisure time for hiking, crossing a suspension bridge, swimming or simply enjoying a drink overlooking the ocean. In the afternoon, explore the Eastern Cape, and spend the night in a working citrus farm in the Addo area. Day 5: Spend the morning on a game drive in the Addo Elephant National Park, home to amazing wildlife such as lions, leopards, buffaloes, rhinos and more than 600 elephants. After an exciting morning of game viewing, clients will be dropped off at the location of their choice in Port Elizabeth, where the tour ends between approximately 1pm and 2pm on Friday
3 Days 2 Nights Garden Route Tour in 3 Star Hotel
The following itinerary is what guests can expect on this 3 days/2 nights Garden route tour 3-star:Day1Collection from Guest's hotel/guest house by a qualified tour guide/driver in a luxury air-conditioned vehicle. We travel on the N2 through Elgin and pass through small towns like Caledon, Riviersonderend and Riversdale. We stop in Albertinia at the Aloe Vera factory (20 minutes) for coffee and a bit of shopping. From there we proceed to Zorgfontein to Walk with the lions (1 hour). This will be followed by a stop in Mossel Bay. At approximately 15:00 we travel to Botlierskop Game Farm for a 3-hour game drive in an open 4×4 truck. This is a unique occasion to fully experience the Big 5. After the game drive we set off for Knysna, passing through the scenic towns of George, Wilderness and Sedgefield. After check-in at accommodation and freshening up, guests will be taken for dinner. Thereafter, guests will be dropped off at their hotel/guest house. Day 2Collection from Guest's hotel/guest house after check-out and breakfast. We explore the Knysna Heads, drive to the top of one of the heads and down to the beach. We stop at Garden of Eden for a guided walking tour for approximately 15 minutes. Thereafter we dedicate an hour to admire the largest bird sanctuary in southern hemisphere, Birds of Eden and also visit Monkey land sanctuary. From there, guests will have an opportunity to interact with the elephants. Our next stop is at the Storms River mouth where lunch will be served. After lunch we embark on a guided walking tour of about 900 meters to the Hanging bridge. We depart from there at approximately 15:00 and travel back to Oudtshoorn, the Ostrich capital. We overnight at De Poort Country lodge at the foot of the Swartberg mountain where dinner will be served. Estimated time of arrival at accommodation – approximately 18:30/19:00. Day 3Collection from Guest's hotel/guest house after check-out and breakfast. Our first stop is at the Safari Ostrich farm to interact with the Ostriches. Our next attraction will be the Cango wildlife Ranch for a wildlife encounter. Thereafter we visit the Cango caves for a standard tour. After the tour, lunch will be served at one of the Restaurants as per our itinerary. From there we depart for Cape town via route 62 with optional stops. Guests will be dropped off at their accommodation in Cape town. Should guests prefer to be dropped off in Port Elizabeth instead, this can be arranged.Vehicles include free cold bottled water, complimentary Wi-Fi and snacks.Drinks and Gratuities are excluded in the cost unless otherwise informed. The Garden Route private tour departs from Cape Town with a minimum of two guests. A departure at 07:00am is recommended.
Port Elizabeth Township Private Tour
This private four-hour township tour begins with a pickup from your central Port Elizabeth or beachfront accommodation around 1:30pm. You'll be driven by air-conditioned minivan to New Brighton, a township established in 1903, and one of the first officially black residential areas in Port Elizabeth. From there you'll visit the townships of Kwazakhele and Zwide south of the city. Throughout the tour, you'll meet talented artists at work, visit a community-run school, and learn about township life. The tour also includes a stop at the Donkin Reserve, which features historical walking trails, monuments to the region's first British settlers, and a lighthouse. The tour concludes around 5:30pm, when you'll be returned to your overnight accommodation. All entrance fees are included in the price of the tour. Note that two people per booking are required and infant seats are available with advance request.
Port Elizabeth Shore Excursion: Amakhala Game Reserve
After being picked up at Port Elizabeth port at 8:00 am, head to Amakhala Game Reserve near Addo Park for a day in the bush, leaving your troubles behind. Amakhala Game Reserve is a private Big 5 wildlife conservancy spanning 7 500 hectares, boasting unique topography and wildlife. Amakhala is a unique conservation initiative that allows animals to be re-introduced into the area where they once roamed freely and so making a contribution to the conservation of South Africa’s natural heritage.Feel the heartbeat and rhythm of Africa as you become part of a Big 5 safari adventure on Amakhala Game Reserve. Guided by an experienced ranger in an open Land Rover, the lodge offers an immersion into the African bush aimed at providing visitors with an experience of the diverse wildlife and landscape including the Big 5, Black Wildebeest, cheetah, giraffe, zebra and numerous other game and antelope.On arrival at the reserve, you will enjoy a 3-hour game drive around the stunning game reserve, discovering wildlife and enjoying spectacular views. After the game drive, a delicious 2-course lunch will be served at the restaurant at 1:30 pm. You will then return to Port Elizabeth port, with an ETA of 4:00 - 4:30 pm.
Port Elizabeth Shore Excursion: Bloukrans Bungee Jump
After getting picked up at Port Elizabeth port, transfer to Bloukrans Bridge for an unforgettable, unimaginable time. The Bloukrans Bungee is the world’s highest commercial bungee bridge. It’s also the highest commercial natural bungee jump in the world. Enjoy a breathtaking, adrenalin-filled bungee jump, taking in spectacular scenery whilst descending into the gorge. The view from Africa’s highest bridge captures all the majesty and tranquillity of the Bloukrans River valley. But there is nothing tranquil about throwing yourself more than 200 metres down towards the river below. Bloukrans Bungee uses pendulum bungee technology to ensure the smoothest, most comfortable bungee jump possible. Jumpers are secured in a full-body harness combined with an ankle connection.In 2008, the Bloukrans Bungee was part of two world records. Veronica Dean performed 19 bungee jumps in one hour, and Bill Boshoff performed 101 jumps in a 24-hour period. Bill’s world record was subsequently surpassed, but in 2011 Bloukrans Bungee facilitated Scott Huntley to regain the world record for Bloukrans with 107 jumps in the 24-hour period.After the excitement of your bungee jumping, the tour makes it way back to port with a short tour of Port Elizabeth en-route, seeing some of the many sights and attractions this city has to offer.
Tsitsikamma National Park Guided Day Tour from Port Elizabeth
The Tsitsikamma National Park is a protected area on the Garden Route, in the Western and Eastern Cape province of South Africa. It is a coastal reserve well known for its indigenous forests, dramatic coastline, and the Otter Trail. In 2009 the park was amalgamated with the Wilderness National Park and various other areas of land to form the Garden Route National Park. The park covers an 80 km long stretch of coastline and is a haven to a variety of marine species and indigenous flora. The Tsitsikamma National Park boasts unique and spectacular scenery in this magical part of South Africa. The word "Tsitsikamma" hails from the Khoi language meaning place of much water. Probably referring to the clear water of the Tsitsikamma River. 8am: Your guide will pick you up at a location of your choice. 8:30am: Depart from Port Elizabeth to Tsitsikamma National Park 11am: Arrive at Tsitsikamma National Park 12pm: Start of Kayaking and Lilo excursion 3pm: End of Kayaking and Lilo excursion 4pm: Start of hike 5:30pm: End of hike 6pm: Depart for Port Elizabeth 8pm: Arrive in Port Elizabeth