Bakone Malapa Open-Air Museum

Limpopo

Located 9km south of Polokwane on Rte 37 to Chuniespoort, this museum evokes the customs of the Northern Sotho people who lived here 300 years ago. The tour of the recreated village views pot manufacture and tool demonstrations, such as the antelope-horn trumpet and marula-palm-root matches.

  • Makapan’s Caves

    Makapan’s Caves

    18.44 MILES

    While not visually arresting, this National Heritage Site carries great palaeontological significance – artefacts from throughout the Stone and Iron Ages…

  • Polokwane Game Reserve

    Polokwane Game Reserve

    1.53 MILES

    Go on safari at this 32.5-sq-km reserve less than 5km south of Polokwane. It’s one of the country’s largest municipal nature reserves, with 21 wildlife…

  • Polokwane Art Museum

    Polokwane Art Museum

    8.77 MILES

    This museum is worth ducking into for its modern take on colonialism, many depictions of Nelson Mandela and interesting displays on women and art in South…

  • Game Breeding Centre

    Game Breeding Centre

    29.25 MILES

    This 13-sq-km reserve on Rte 101 is a breeding centre for the National Zoo in Pretoria and has a wide variety of native and exotic animals, including…

  • Hugh Exton Photographic Museum

    Hugh Exton Photographic Museum

    8.47 MILES

    Set in a restored 19th-century church, this museum covers Polokwane’s first half-century and the second Anglo-Boer War through the work of the prolific…

  • Arend Dieperink Museum

    Arend Dieperink Museum

    29.98 MILES

    At the back of the tourism association, this museum recounts local history, with a focus on the town’s development after Voortrekkers founded it in 1852.

