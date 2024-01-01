Located 9km south of Polokwane on Rte 37 to Chuniespoort, this museum evokes the customs of the Northern Sotho people who lived here 300 years ago. The tour of the recreated village views pot manufacture and tool demonstrations, such as the antelope-horn trumpet and marula-palm-root matches.
Bakone Malapa Open-Air Museum
Limpopo
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
18.44 MILES
While not visually arresting, this National Heritage Site carries great palaeontological significance – artefacts from throughout the Stone and Iron Ages…
1.53 MILES
Go on safari at this 32.5-sq-km reserve less than 5km south of Polokwane. It’s one of the country’s largest municipal nature reserves, with 21 wildlife…
8.77 MILES
This museum is worth ducking into for its modern take on colonialism, many depictions of Nelson Mandela and interesting displays on women and art in South…
29.25 MILES
This 13-sq-km reserve on Rte 101 is a breeding centre for the National Zoo in Pretoria and has a wide variety of native and exotic animals, including…
Hugh Exton Photographic Museum
8.47 MILES
Set in a restored 19th-century church, this museum covers Polokwane’s first half-century and the second Anglo-Boer War through the work of the prolific…
29.98 MILES
At the back of the tourism association, this museum recounts local history, with a focus on the town’s development after Voortrekkers founded it in 1852.
Nearby Limpopo attractions
1.53 MILES
Go on safari at this 32.5-sq-km reserve less than 5km south of Polokwane. It’s one of the country’s largest municipal nature reserves, with 21 wildlife…
2. Hugh Exton Photographic Museum
8.47 MILES
Set in a restored 19th-century church, this museum covers Polokwane’s first half-century and the second Anglo-Boer War through the work of the prolific…
8.77 MILES
This museum is worth ducking into for its modern take on colonialism, many depictions of Nelson Mandela and interesting displays on women and art in South…
18.44 MILES
While not visually arresting, this National Heritage Site carries great palaeontological significance – artefacts from throughout the Stone and Iron Ages…
29.25 MILES
This 13-sq-km reserve on Rte 101 is a breeding centre for the National Zoo in Pretoria and has a wide variety of native and exotic animals, including…
29.98 MILES
At the back of the tourism association, this museum recounts local history, with a focus on the town’s development after Voortrekkers founded it in 1852.