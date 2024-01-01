At the back of the tourism association, this museum recounts local history, with a focus on the town’s development after Voortrekkers founded it in 1852.
Arend Dieperink Museum
Limpopo
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
11.57 MILES
While not visually arresting, this National Heritage Site carries great palaeontological significance – artefacts from throughout the Stone and Iron Ages…
1.19 MILES
This 13-sq-km reserve on Rte 101 is a breeding centre for the National Zoo in Pretoria and has a wide variety of native and exotic animals, including…
29.98 MILES
Located 9km south of Polokwane on Rte 37 to Chuniespoort, this museum evokes the customs of the Northern Sotho people who lived here 300 years ago. The…
Nearby Limpopo attractions
1.19 MILES
This 13-sq-km reserve on Rte 101 is a breeding centre for the National Zoo in Pretoria and has a wide variety of native and exotic animals, including…
11.57 MILES
While not visually arresting, this National Heritage Site carries great palaeontological significance – artefacts from throughout the Stone and Iron Ages…
3. Bakone Malapa Open-Air Museum
29.98 MILES
Located 9km south of Polokwane on Rte 37 to Chuniespoort, this museum evokes the customs of the Northern Sotho people who lived here 300 years ago. The…