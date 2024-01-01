Arend Dieperink Museum

Limpopo

At the back of the tourism association, this museum recounts local history, with a focus on the town’s development after Voortrekkers founded it in 1852.

  • Makapan’s Caves

    Makapan’s Caves

    11.57 MILES

    While not visually arresting, this National Heritage Site carries great palaeontological significance – artefacts from throughout the Stone and Iron Ages…

  • Game Breeding Centre

    Game Breeding Centre

    1.19 MILES

    This 13-sq-km reserve on Rte 101 is a breeding centre for the National Zoo in Pretoria and has a wide variety of native and exotic animals, including…

  • Bakone Malapa Open-Air Museum

    Bakone Malapa Open-Air Museum

    29.98 MILES

    Located 9km south of Polokwane on Rte 37 to Chuniespoort, this museum evokes the customs of the Northern Sotho people who lived here 300 years ago. The…

