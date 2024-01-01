This 13-sq-km reserve on Rte 101 is a breeding centre for the National Zoo in Pretoria and has a wide variety of native and exotic animals, including gibbons, wild dogs, giraffes and lions. You can drive through the reserve; go early morning or late afternoon to see the animals at their most active.
Game Breeding Centre
Limpopo
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
10.93 MILES
While not visually arresting, this National Heritage Site carries great palaeontological significance – artefacts from throughout the Stone and Iron Ages…
29.25 MILES
Located 9km south of Polokwane on Rte 37 to Chuniespoort, this museum evokes the customs of the Northern Sotho people who lived here 300 years ago. The…
1.19 MILES
At the back of the tourism association, this museum recounts local history, with a focus on the town’s development after Voortrekkers founded it in 1852.
Nearby Limpopo attractions
1.19 MILES
At the back of the tourism association, this museum recounts local history, with a focus on the town’s development after Voortrekkers founded it in 1852.
10.93 MILES
While not visually arresting, this National Heritage Site carries great palaeontological significance – artefacts from throughout the Stone and Iron Ages…
3. Bakone Malapa Open-Air Museum
29.25 MILES
Located 9km south of Polokwane on Rte 37 to Chuniespoort, this museum evokes the customs of the Northern Sotho people who lived here 300 years ago. The…