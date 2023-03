Go on safari at this 32.5-sq-km reserve less than 5km south of Polokwane. It’s one of the country’s largest municipal nature reserves, with 21 wildlife species, including zebras, giraffes and white rhinos, plus a good network of roads and hiking trails. It's like a trial run for those going out on safari – if you've already been out in Kruger or elsewhere, it will all feel a little tame, although seeing a rhino is never underwhelming.