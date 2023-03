This reserve is on a gorge on the Umtamvuna River (which forms part of the border with Eastern Cape). This beautiful dense forest has great nature walks, with wildflowers in spring, plus mammals and many species of bird. To get there from Port Edward, follow the signs off R61 to Izingolweni and continue for 8km. Pick up a brochure at the reserve’s entrance.

There is one attendant who is not always at his post. If he isn't there when you arrive just head in and pay him when you're leaving.