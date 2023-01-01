Lake Eland Game Reserve

The reserve has over 40 species of animal and 200 bird species. You can head off on a self-drive (R60 per person) or a wildlife drive (R250 per person, minimum four people). There is a 4.7km series of zip lines, as well as the alternative Zip eXtreme, which reaches speeds of 160km/h (R450 to R550, including gate entry). A short gorge walk crosses a 130m-high suspension bridge, and fishing and canoeing are possible on the lake if you have the necessary kit (none available for hire). You’ll find the reserve 40km from Port Shepstone; drive 26km along Oribi Flats Rd off the N2.

There are well-maintained log cabins overlooking a small lake; fishers cottages; camping; and dorm beds in a massive pipe! A restaurant is open from 7.30am to 4pm.