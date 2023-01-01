Oribi Gorge Nature Reserve

This awe-inspiring gorge is known for its dizzying scenery and family-friendly activities. There are plenty of walking trails, birdwatching opportunities and thrills to be had. Or if you are just looking for a lovely lunchtime backdrop there is a plethora of picnic areas overlooking the gorge as well.

Accommodation is in several two-bed rest huts (R500) and one six-bedroom chalet (R1200) with private bathrooms, a shared kitchen and a marvellous location atop the gorge. Camping (R110) is also available.

Inland from Port Shepstone, the reception office is accessed via the N2 on the southern side of the gorge. There is ample signage to help you find the way.