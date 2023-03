North of Mbotyi and 30km south of Port Edward lies this breathtaking (and largely underrated) reserve, which encompasses 77 sq km of grassland, dotted with forest and flanked by the Msikaba and Mtentu River Gorges – perfect for hiking. It supports a large array of wildlife, especially antelope, as well as prolific birdlife. Activities include canoe and walking trails, and self-drive wildlife viewing. Self-catering chalets (from R1820) are available.