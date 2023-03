This florid Victorian monument on the embankment, just east of Stalwart Simelane St, was presented by the Portuguese government in 1897 to mark the 400th anniversary of Vasco da Gama’s sighting of Natal.

Sadly, after a spate of vandalism the clock is being relocated to the grounds of the Royal Natal Yacht Club, where it still can be viewed by the public, albeit from behind a fence. It was still being reconstructed at the time of writing.