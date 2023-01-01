Rorke’s Drift Battlefield

Rorke’s Drift Orientation Centre, on the site of the original mission station, is an impressive museum, especially for fans of the film Zulu. The Zulu know this site as Shiyane, their name for the hill at the back of the village.

Zulu was actually filmed in the Drakensberg, so the scenery around Rorke’s Drift may come as a bit of a disappointment to those familiar with the film. The landscape is still beautifully rugged, however. The Rorke’s Drift–Shiyane Self-Guided Trail brochure (R5) is a helpful reference. For the full experience it's best to go with a guide who can give context to the exhibits and buildings on-site.