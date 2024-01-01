Evangelical Lutheran Church Art & Craft Centre

KwaZulu-Natal

LoginSave

Behind the Rorke's Drift Orientation Centre, this operation was one of the few places to offer artistic training to black artists during apartheid. As well as the beautiful craft shop, several workshops – for weaving, printmaking and pottery – are in separate buildings in the vicinity; you are welcome to visit these, with the artists’ permission.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Graves at the Talana museum in Dundee, the site of the first battle of the Anglo Boer War on 20 October 1899.

    Talana Heritage Park & Battlefield

    22.58 MILES

    Talana means ‘the shelf where precious items are stored’ – strangely appropriate for this excellent battlefield site turned heritage park. There are…

  • Rorke’s Drift Battlefield

    Rorke’s Drift Battlefield

    0.1 MILES

    Rorke’s Drift Orientation Centre, on the site of the original mission station, is an impressive museum, especially for fans of the film Zulu. The Zulu…

  • Blood River Heritage Site

    Blood River Heritage Site

    19.14 MILES

    The Blood River battle site is marked by a full-scale bronze re-creation of the Boers' 64-wagon laager (an encampment fortified by a circle of wagons),…

  • Isandlwana Battlefield

    Isandlwana Battlefield

    9.63 MILES

    The Isandlwana Visitors Centre has a small museum; the entrance fee includes the battlefield. The battlefield itself is extremely evocative. White cairns…

  • Ncome Museum

    Ncome Museum

    14.31 MILES

    The important Ncome Museum offers the Zulu perspective of the Battle of Blood River, as well as other other conflicts between the Zulu and Boers. The…

  • Fugitive's Drift

    Fugitive's Drift

    4.01 MILES

    One of the less famous sites in the area, Fugitive’s Drift is best visited with a local guide. It's the route those attempting to flee the Battle of…

View more attractions

Nearby KwaZulu-Natal attractions

1. Rorke’s Drift Battlefield

0.1 MILES

Rorke’s Drift Orientation Centre, on the site of the original mission station, is an impressive museum, especially for fans of the film Zulu. The Zulu…

2. Fugitive's Drift

4.01 MILES

One of the less famous sites in the area, Fugitive’s Drift is best visited with a local guide. It's the route those attempting to flee the Battle of…

3. Isandlwana Battlefield

9.63 MILES

The Isandlwana Visitors Centre has a small museum; the entrance fee includes the battlefield. The battlefield itself is extremely evocative. White cairns…

4. Ncome Museum

14.31 MILES

The important Ncome Museum offers the Zulu perspective of the Battle of Blood River, as well as other other conflicts between the Zulu and Boers. The…

5. Blood River Heritage Site

19.14 MILES

The Blood River battle site is marked by a full-scale bronze re-creation of the Boers' 64-wagon laager (an encampment fortified by a circle of wagons),…

7. Talana Heritage Park & Battlefield

22.58 MILES

Talana means ‘the shelf where precious items are stored’ – strangely appropriate for this excellent battlefield site turned heritage park. There are…