Behind the Rorke's Drift Orientation Centre, this operation was one of the few places to offer artistic training to black artists during apartheid. As well as the beautiful craft shop, several workshops – for weaving, printmaking and pottery – are in separate buildings in the vicinity; you are welcome to visit these, with the artists’ permission.
Evangelical Lutheran Church Art & Craft Centre
KwaZulu-Natal
Talana Heritage Park & Battlefield
22.58 MILES
Talana means ‘the shelf where precious items are stored’ – strangely appropriate for this excellent battlefield site turned heritage park. There are…
0.1 MILES
Rorke’s Drift Orientation Centre, on the site of the original mission station, is an impressive museum, especially for fans of the film Zulu. The Zulu…
19.14 MILES
The Blood River battle site is marked by a full-scale bronze re-creation of the Boers' 64-wagon laager (an encampment fortified by a circle of wagons),…
9.63 MILES
The Isandlwana Visitors Centre has a small museum; the entrance fee includes the battlefield. The battlefield itself is extremely evocative. White cairns…
14.31 MILES
The important Ncome Museum offers the Zulu perspective of the Battle of Blood River, as well as other other conflicts between the Zulu and Boers. The…
4.01 MILES
One of the less famous sites in the area, Fugitive’s Drift is best visited with a local guide. It's the route those attempting to flee the Battle of…
21.73 MILES
Marks the spot where Prince Imperial Louis Napoleon was killed on the battlefield.
