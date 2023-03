The Blood River battle site is marked by a full-scale bronze re-creation of the Boers' 64-wagon laager (an encampment fortified by a circle of wagons), where you'll also find a cairn that tells the story of the battle. At the gift shop and information centre there are some displays as well as a video that gives a (mostly) accurate overview of the battle.

It's located 20km southeast of Rte 33; the turn-off is 27km from Dundee and 45km from Vryheid.