The 17th-century Martin House leans on part of the Old Town wall. It has a wooden 1st floor, a late-Gothic portal and a vaulted entrance hall.
26.81 MILES
The jaw-dropping Postojna Cave system, a series of caverns, halls and passages some 24km long and two million years old, was hollowed out by the Pivka…
12.55 MILES
Crowning a 375m-high hill east of the Old Town, this castle is an architectural mishmash, with most of it dating from the early 16th century when it was…
25.58 MILES
Predjama Castle, 9km from Postojna, is one of Europe's most dramatic castles. It teaches a clear lesson: if you want to build an impregnable fortification…
19.16 MILES
One of the easiest and most satisfying half-day trips from Bled is to Vintgar Gorge, some 4km to the northwest of Bled village. The highlight is a 1600m…
0.1 MILES
17.28 MILES
Perched atop a steep cliff more than 100m above the lake, Bled Castle is how most people imagine a medieval fortress to be, with towers, ramparts, moats…
21.63 MILES
This postcard-worthy church and bell tower, at the head of the lake and beside the stone bridge, dates back at least 700 years and is what every medieval…
13.71 MILES
More interesting than it sounds, this apiculture museum takes a closer look at the long tradition of beekeeping in Slovenia. The museum's collection of…
Nearby The Julian Alps attractions
0.06 MILES
On Mestni trg, look out for the former Town Hall, remarkable for its stunning three-storey Gothic courtyard and the 17th-century frescoes on its facade.
0.07 MILES
The plague pillar, near the centre of Mestni trg, was erected in 1751.
0.09 MILES
The group of pastel-hued 16th-century burghers' houses on this main square have earned the town the nickname 'Colourful Loka'. Almost every one is of…
0.1 MILES
0.12 MILES
Almost every building on Mestni trg is of historical and architectural importance, but arguably the most impressive is Homan House, dating from 1511 with…
0.13 MILES
The town's most important church dates back to the 13th century, with key features like the nave, the presbytery with star vaulting (1524) and the tall…
0.13 MILES
The large square to the east of Mestni trg was where the poorer folk lived in the Middle Ages. The 16th-century Granary at the square's northern end, is…
0.16 MILES
