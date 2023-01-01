Miklošičeva Cesta

This 650m-long thoroughfare links Prešernov trg with the train and bus stations; the southern end boasts a splendid array of secessionist buildings and a fine park.

Buildings along the stretch include the People’s Loan Bank (1908) at No 4, the one-time Cooperative Bank at No 8, and, just opposite, the Grand Hotel Union, the grande dame of Ljubljana hotels, built in 1905. About 150m to the north is Miklošičev Park, laid out by Slovenian urban planner Maks Fabiani in 1902. Many of the buildings facing it are art nouveau masterpieces.