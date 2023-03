About 4km northwest of Črnomelj is Rožanec village; to reach it turn west just after Lokve. From the village centre, a sign points along a trail leading about 400m to the Mithraeum, a temple in a cavern dedicated to the god Mithra, dating from the 2nd century AD. One of the exposed limestone faces is a 1.5m-high carved relief of Mithra sacrificing the sacred bull, watched by the sun and moon with a dog, serpent and scorpion at his feet.