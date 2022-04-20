Sentosa Island

Singapore's good-time island is dedicated to unabashed fun, from ambitious theme parks and a breathtaking aquarium to zip-lines, fake surf and cool beach bars.

Explore Sentosa Island

  • F

    Fort Siloso

    Dating from the 1880s, when Sentosa was called Pulau Blakang Mati (Malay for 'the island behind which lies death'), this British coastal fort was famously…

  • Universal Studios

    Universal Studios is the top draw at Resorts World. Shops, shows, restaurants, rides and roller coasters are all neatly packaged into fantasy-world themes…

  • SEA Aquarium

    You'll be gawking at more than 800 species of aquatic creature at Singapore's impressive, sprawling aquarium. The state-of-the-art complex recreates 49…

  • I

    Images of Singapore Live

    Using actors, immersive exhibitions and dramatic light-and-sound effects, Images of Singapore Live resuscitates the nation's history, from humble Malay…

  • P

    Palawan Beach

    The most kid-friendly of Sentosa's three beaches, perfect for a family day out with calm ocean waters, playgrounds and a suspension bridge to an off-shore…

  • S

    Siloso Beach

    The most popular of Sentosa's three beaches is jam-packed with beach activities, eateries and bars.

