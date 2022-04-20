Dating from the 1880s, when Sentosa was called Pulau Blakang Mati (Malay for 'the island behind which lies death'), this British coastal fort was famously…
Sentosa Island
Singapore's good-time island is dedicated to unabashed fun, from ambitious theme parks and a breathtaking aquarium to zip-lines, fake surf and cool beach bars.
Explore Sentosa Island
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Sentosa Island.
See
Fort Siloso
Dating from the 1880s, when Sentosa was called Pulau Blakang Mati (Malay for 'the island behind which lies death'), this British coastal fort was famously…
See
Universal Studios
Universal Studios is the top draw at Resorts World. Shops, shows, restaurants, rides and roller coasters are all neatly packaged into fantasy-world themes…
See
SEA Aquarium
You'll be gawking at more than 800 species of aquatic creature at Singapore's impressive, sprawling aquarium. The state-of-the-art complex recreates 49…
See
Images of Singapore Live
Using actors, immersive exhibitions and dramatic light-and-sound effects, Images of Singapore Live resuscitates the nation's history, from humble Malay…
See
Tanjong Beach
The quietest of Sentosa's beaches.
See
Palawan Beach
The most kid-friendly of Sentosa's three beaches, perfect for a family day out with calm ocean waters, playgrounds and a suspension bridge to an off-shore…
See
Siloso Beach
The most popular of Sentosa's three beaches is jam-packed with beach activities, eateries and bars.
