Welcome to Victoria
Oh, and there's the setting. Victoria is set against an impressive backdrop of hills that seem to tumble into the turquoise sea.
Beau Vallon Snorkeling in Seychelles
Your snorkel trip will be organized where the surface is calm and there is little to no current. The coral reef and sea life is easy to see from the surface. Enjoy some of the best dive sites north of Mahé Island. You will leave at your selected departure time and take a boat from Beau Vallon Beach for a 15-20-minute ride to the snorkeling sites. A snorkel-guide will be there for your safety and to show you where the best views are and point out the marine life.Mask, snorkel, wetsuit and fins are all included along with refreshments on the boat.
Dive Courses in the Seychelles
Learn to dive or expand your diving knowledge with Blue Sea Divers. Chose from a range of certification courses from Open Water diving through becoming a Professional Diver. For absolute beginners, do not worry if you have no experience of diving, these courses will help you enjoy this new experience. Book an Intro Dive and discover the magnificent underwater world for the first time!If you are not able to stop diving after the first experience then you can become certified in the Seychelles.If you have little time? No problem! Choose the PADI “Scuba Diver”. In two days you will have completed half of the course “Open Water” and you will receive a certification that will allow you to dive with a PADI instructor all over the world. You can complete the other half of the PADI “Open Water Diver” at any PADI dive school in the world, at any time.Want go of the Full Diving Course ? Choose PADI OPEN WATER DIVER COURSE ; Once trained and certified, you will be able to plan and conduct dives on your own.Are you already a Diver but you wish to build confidence and expand your scuba skills through different Adventure Dives, book the Advanced Open Water Course and try out different specialities while gaining experience under the supervision of your PADI Instructor.Diving in Seychelles with Blue Sea Divers, we are here for your unforgettable experience.
Relaxing cruise on a catamaran in among Seychelles islands - private cabin
Day 1: Boarding in Mahé late morning. Anchorage for the night at Saint Anne Marine Park.Day 2: Visit of the Saint Anne Marine Park islands, a beautiful spot to do snorkelling. After lunch cruise to Cocos Island which is made of large rocks with strange regular stripes carved by the sea. Cocos Island forms a beautiful sight with a great harmony of shapes and colours. Under the sea, the vision is equally attractive with thousands of fishes. Unforgettable snorkelling.Anchorage in front of the picturesque harbour of La Digue. Day 3: Rent a bike at La Digue and visit this quiet and beautiful island. With its tracks winding under tall palm trees, houses with roofs of palm leaves, small coprah factories, fine white sandy beaches and large polished rocks, La Digue might be the most beautiful island in the Seychelles. No cars, only bicycles or carts drawn by oxen. Horse rides are also possible. Anchorage in La Digue harbour.Day 4: Visit of Cousin Island. Since 1968, the island has been a nature reserve and bird sanctuary with rare species and some giant tortoises. Lunch onboard. Afternoon in Praslin. Visit the Vallée de Mai, a valley under UNESCO protection. A walk in the Vallée is enchanting. The path wanders in the near obscurity created by the enormous palm leaves of “Cocos de mer”. The trunks are 40 m high and sway gently in the breeze, making a strange rustling sound as they rub against each other. Anchorage in Baie St. Anne.Day 5: Grande Soeur. Barbeque on the beach, one of the most beautiful in Seychelles. A 40 mBarbequeto discover the island, water sports, and relaxation. Anchorage in Curieuse or Anse Petite Cour for the night.Day 6: Curieuse. This island is part of the Marine National Park, more than a hundred tortoises live here. After lunch, Saint Pierre islet, a mass of rounded rocks crowned with a clump of tall palms swaying gently in the wind: typical and superb scenery of Seychelles photographed on countless occasions and printed a million times in tourism magazines! Excellent spot for snorkelling with magnificent underwater scenery. Anchorage for the night in Anse Volbert or Anse Lazio, Praslin. Day 7: Snorkelling, swimming and water sport activities on the beautiful beaches of Praslin. Return to Mahé in the afternoon.Day 8: Disembarkation in Mahé early morning.
Full-Day Tour of Mahé
The tour begins with a transfer from your hotel for a stop in the colonial center of "the world's smallest capital", Victoria. Highlights here are a visit are the court buildings, museum, post office and the clock-tower (twin of the one outside London's Victoria Station). A turn around the corner takes you to the 'Codevar' building where local crafts, including the renowned Kreol (Creole Gold) are on display for sale. A walk across Albert Street leads you to the focal point of the town, its colorful market where stalls of fresh fish, tropical fruits & vegetables, herbs & spices, are displayed in an abundance of fragrances. This is followed by a drive across the Sans Soucis mountain pass, with a photo stop at the historical Mission Lodge, en-route to a Creole restaurant for lunch (included). After lunch, the tour continues around the southern tip of the island to the restored colonial plantation of 'Jardin du Roi', which is steeped in the short history of the Creoles as well as the Georges family, whose family tree apparently carries a link to Louis XVII of France. A cold drink of home-grown fruit welcomes visitors, before you tour the surrounding plantation of vegetables, exotic fruits, herbs and spices. The rest of the afternoon is for relaxation, with a stop at the Craft Village on the way back to your hotel, at around 4pm.
Mahe Reef Tour with Snorkeling, Beach, Lunch
Starting with a 9am transfer from your hotel in Mahe, you will be driven to Victoria's marina for a trip to the middle of the harbor, where you'll stop to feed the fish and explore the fascinating underwater world by snorkeling. There will be ample time for marine enthusiasts to explore the reefs through the windows of the semi-submersible vessel or for those more geared to relaxation, take a swim. A mouth-watering buffet lunch prepared in traditional creole style will be served on board. After lunch, there will be a visit to Moyenne Island, where you will be free to take a nap on the beach or take a swim on the beach of the island. To cap off a perfect day, a "petit rum punch des Iles" will be served on board before heading back to the Marine Charter and to your hotel.
Full-Day Praslin and La Digue by Boat and Bus from Mahe
Praslin, the second largest island in Seychelles, lies approximately 1-hour by boat from Mahe. Visitors will be able to visit the Vallee-de-Mai, the only place on earth where the giant Coco-de-Mer nut grows in its natural state. Walk along the tended paths of this primeval forest, listening to the trill of the rare Black Parrot.The tour includes a visit to the famous Anse Lazio beach, before the 30-minute crossing to the island of La Digue. Visitors to La Digue island will marvel at the timeless atmosphere, with the comforts of the 21st century blending smoothly with the tranquility of yesteryear.Transfer from the jetty is by pickup truck to L'Union Estate for a tour of the copra sheds, the giant land tortoises and the recently refurbished colonial plantation house, the location of the film “Goodbye Emmanuelle.” The tour of La Digue resumes by 'camion', an open-sided truck with canopy, stopping at Anse Source d’Argent, one of the most spectacular beaches in the world, allowing you ample time to photograph the impressive granite rock formations.This 11-hour tour, which sometimes starts on La Digue, is an attractive opportunity to visit the highlights of both islands in one-day.