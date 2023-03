Located 2km up in the hills above Anse Royale, this lush spice garden owes its existence to Pierre Poivre, the French spice entrepreneur. There is a self-guided walk around the 35-hectare orchard-crossed-with-forest. The planter's house contains a one-room museum and there's a pleasant cafe-restaurant with smashing views down to the coast. Homemade jams, marmalade and spices are available at the gift shop.