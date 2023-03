Most of the Seychelles' postcard-stunning beaches are on Praslin and La Digue, but Fairyland Beach when seen from the south is a real looker, with a lovely arc of sand fringed with palm trees and granite boulders. Sadly, it's not a great beach for swimming – waters are shallow and there's plenty of algae, Mahé's east coast curse. There's good snorkelling around tiny Île Souris, just offshore.