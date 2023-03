Built around 1265 by King Stefan Uroš I (who is buried here), this Unesco-listed monastery was destroyed by the Turks in 1689 and restored in 1926. Frescoes inside the Romanesque church are prime examples of medieval art; the Assumption of the Virgin Mary fresco is one of Serbia's most renowned.

The monastery is 14km west of town. There are three daily buses from the bus station (110RSD, 30 minutes); the return times allow for about an hour at the monastery.