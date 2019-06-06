Museum Ras Novi Pazar

This wonderful regional museum occupies a mid-19th-century Oriental-style building. Its permanent collection covers the archaeology, ethnology, history and applied art of the Raška (Sandžak) region and features old coins, weapons, jewellery, folk clothing, traditional tools, furniture and writings in Arabic, Hebrew and Old Church Slavonic. One of the highlights is the skeleton of an Iron Age warrior. There are Roman and Islamic tombstones in the yard and a collection of black-and-white drawings of Novi Pazar on the ground floor.