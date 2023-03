This serene 700-hectare reserve is a great spot for seeing some of the avian wildlife along the coast. Pelicans, egrets, herons and flamingos are among the commonly observed species. The best way to see it all is on a short boat trip; from the beach beside the Royal Decameron Baobab, guides ask for about CFA6500 per person (for a roughly one-hour trip), including the CFA1500 admission fee to the reserve.