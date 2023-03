This impossibly picturesque village lies about 3 miles southwest of Portsoy. The main attractions are the 13th-century St Tarquin's Church, with its extraordinary canopied Gothic tombs, and the impressive 16th-century tower house of Fordyce Castle (not open to the public). The nearby Joiner's Workshop has a collection of traditional woodworking tools and machinery, and stages woodwork demonstrations by a master joiner.