Banff Museum

The local museum covers wildlife, geology and history, and Banff silver – from the late 17th century until the 1880s the town supported two dozen silversmiths who created silverware (now highly collectable) of a quality that could compare with that from Edinburgh. Closed for renovations and due to reopen in autumn 2018.
