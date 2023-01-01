Seven miles north of Port Charlotte is Loch Gruinart Nature Reserve, where you can hear corncrakes in summer and see huge flocks of migrating ducks, geese and waders in spring and autumn. Two trails from the car park (each about a mile long) lead through moorland and woodland, respectively; there are two hides with wheelchair access, good for watching geese in winter. At the nearby farmhouse is a visitor centre (10am to 5pm) with a video, information and news of sightings.