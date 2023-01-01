A couple of miles from Port Charlotte, Bruichladdich (brook-lad-dy) is an infectiously fun distillery to visit and produces a mind-boggling range of bottlings; there's always some new experiment cooking. The standard expression is lightly peated, but they turn out some phenolic monsters under the Port Charlotte and Octomore labels. They also make a gin here, the Botanist, infused with local herbs. A generous attitude to tastings makes for an uplifting visit.