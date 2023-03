This microbrewery in a craft-shop complex by Islay House produces a range of real ales, all bottled by hand. After a complimentary tour, you can taste the ales for free, and buy a bottle or two to drink outdoors or back home (the brewery doesn’t have a bar licence). Our favourite is Saligo Ale, a refreshing, summery pale ale.

The brewery is located at Islay House Square, a collection of craft shops and studios 3 miles northeast of Bowmore at Bridgend.