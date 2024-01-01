Pronounced ‘cull ee-lah’, Caol Ila is located a mile north of Port Askaig. It's a big, industrial set-up but enjoys a wonderful location with great views across to Jura. Some 95% of the distillery's production goes to blends, but its big production capacity means there's still plenty of single malt.
Caol Ila
Islay
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.8 MILES
Three miles from Port Askaig, tumbledown ruins of houses and a chapel on an islet in a shallow loch mark what remains of the stronghold of the Lords of…
12.79 MILES
If the tide is right, don't miss walking across the half-mile of cockleshell-strewn sand linking Colonsay to smaller Oronsay. Here you can explore the…
11.58 MILES
A couple of miles from Port Charlotte, Bruichladdich (brook-lad-dy) is an infectiously fun distillery to visit and produces a mind-boggling range of…
13.33 MILES
Likeable Kilchoman, set on a farm, is one of Scotland's smallest distilleries. It grows and malts some of its own barley here and does its own bottling by…
19.13 MILES
Subtropical plants thrive in Gigha's Achamore Gardens, the island's principal sight. Rhododendrons, camellias and azaleas take advantage of the…
14.77 MILES
Ardbeg's iconic peaty whiskies start with their magnificent 10-year-old. The basic tour is good, and it also offers longer tours involving walks, stories…
29.28 MILES
This hill fort, 3.5 miles south of Kilmartin village, was the seat of power of the first kings of Dál Riata, and may have been where the Stone of Destiny…
2.12 MILES
Pronounced ‘boona-hah-ven’, this distillery is 4 miles north of Port Askaig down a narrow road. It enjoys a wonderful location with great views across to…
