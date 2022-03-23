Getty Images/iStockphoto

Loch Lomond & the Trossachs

The 'bonnie banks' and 'bonnie braes' of Loch Lomond have long been Glasgow's rural retreat – a scenic region of hills, lochs and healthy fresh air within easy reach of Scotland's largest city. Today the loch's popularity shows no sign of decreasing. The scenic Trossachs have likewise long been popular for their wild Highland beauty, set so close to the southern population centres. With the region covered by a large national park, it makes a fine destination for outdoor activity, with some excellent walking and cycling on offer and lots of high-quality accommodation and eating choices.

Explore Loch Lomond & the Trossachs

  • H

    Hill House

    Built in 1902 for Glasgow publisher Walter Blackie, this is perhaps architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh's finest creation – its timeless elegance still…

  • H

    Hamilton Toy Collection

    The Hamilton Toy Collection is a powerhouse of 20th-century juvenile memorabilia, chock-full of dolls houses, puppets and toy soldiers. It's an amazing…

  • I

    Inchmahome Priory

    From the Lake of Menteith (called 'lake' not 'loch' due to a mistranslation from Gaelic), 3 miles east of Aberfoyle, a ferry takes visitors to these…

  • L

    Loch Lomond Sea Life

    The centrepiece of Loch Lomond Shores is this aquarium, which has displays on the wildlife of Loch Lomond, an otter enclosure (housing short-clawed Asian…

  • G

    Glengoyne Distillery

    Glengoyne Distillery, about 2 miles south of Killearn, is a traditional place run by genuine people in lovely surrounds. There are various tours: the…

  • R

    Rob Roy's Grave

    In the village of Balquhidder (ball-whidder), 9 miles north of Callander off the A84, there's a churchyard with – perhaps – Rob Roy's grave. It's an…

  • B

    BLiSS Trail

    A series of sculptures, buildings and other art installations provides an intriguing trail across the northern part of the Trossachs, focused particularly…

  • M

    Maid of the Loch

    The vintage paddle steamer Maid of the Loch, built in 1953, is moored at Loch Lomond Shores while awaiting full restoration – you can nip aboard for a…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Loch Lomond & the Trossachs.

