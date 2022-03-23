Built in 1902 for Glasgow publisher Walter Blackie, this is perhaps architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh's finest creation – its timeless elegance still…
Loch Lomond & the Trossachs
The 'bonnie banks' and 'bonnie braes' of Loch Lomond have long been Glasgow's rural retreat – a scenic region of hills, lochs and healthy fresh air within easy reach of Scotland's largest city. Today the loch's popularity shows no sign of decreasing. The scenic Trossachs have likewise long been popular for their wild Highland beauty, set so close to the southern population centres. With the region covered by a large national park, it makes a fine destination for outdoor activity, with some excellent walking and cycling on offer and lots of high-quality accommodation and eating choices.
Explore Loch Lomond & the Trossachs
- HHill House
Built in 1902 for Glasgow publisher Walter Blackie, this is perhaps architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh's finest creation – its timeless elegance still…
- LLoch Lomond & the Trossachs National Park
Two areas of great natural beauty, Loch Lomond and the Trossachs, became the heart of Scotland's first national park, created in 2002. The park extends…
- HHamilton Toy Collection
The Hamilton Toy Collection is a powerhouse of 20th-century juvenile memorabilia, chock-full of dolls houses, puppets and toy soldiers. It's an amazing…
- IInchmahome Priory
From the Lake of Menteith (called 'lake' not 'loch' due to a mistranslation from Gaelic), 3 miles east of Aberfoyle, a ferry takes visitors to these…
- LLoch Lomond Sea Life
The centrepiece of Loch Lomond Shores is this aquarium, which has displays on the wildlife of Loch Lomond, an otter enclosure (housing short-clawed Asian…
- GGlengoyne Distillery
Glengoyne Distillery, about 2 miles south of Killearn, is a traditional place run by genuine people in lovely surrounds. There are various tours: the…
- RRob Roy's Grave
In the village of Balquhidder (ball-whidder), 9 miles north of Callander off the A84, there's a churchyard with – perhaps – Rob Roy's grave. It's an…
- BBLiSS Trail
A series of sculptures, buildings and other art installations provides an intriguing trail across the northern part of the Trossachs, focused particularly…
- MMaid of the Loch
The vintage paddle steamer Maid of the Loch, built in 1953, is moored at Loch Lomond Shores while awaiting full restoration – you can nip aboard for a…
