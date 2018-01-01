Welcome to Ullapool to Kyle of Lochalsh
Although it’s less than 50 miles as the crow flies from Ullapool to Kyle of Lochalsh, it’s more like 150 miles along the circuitous coastal road – but don’t let that put you off. It’s a deliciously remote region and there are fine views of beaches and bays backed by mountains all the way along.
Twelve miles southeast of Ullapool at Braemore, the A832 doubles back towards the coast as it heads for Gairloch (the A835 continues southeast across the wild, sometimes snowbound, Dirrie More pass to Garve and Inverness). If you’re hurrying to Skye, use the A835 and catch up with the A832 further south, near Garve.