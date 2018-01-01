Skye and the Outer Hebrides 7 day (Small Group) tour from Edinburgh

Day 1 Our route to Skye takes you through the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park. We'll stop in a picturesque village, where you can relax. You’ll get stunning views of Loch Lomond. Learn the brutal story of the MacDonald Clan massacre and take in the waterfalls that inhabit Glen Coe. You can also take in views of Ben Nevis, the UK's tallest peak. As our road nears the coast, it passes Eilean Donan Castle*. Here you have the chance to take photographs and explore the castle that featured in the film Highlander. Then it's time to cross the bridge to Skye.Day 2 Enjoy a full day exploring the Isle of Skye. Your knowledgeable guide will ensure you get the most out of your day and enjoy sights such as the craggy Cuillin Mountains, the Trotternish Peninsula, The Kilt Rock and Mealt Waterfall, The Old Man of Storr and the Iron Age Dun Beag Broch. Portree is your lunch time stop, where you can enjoy fish and chips next to the harbour. Before heading back to your accommodation for the second evening you will be able to try an array of different whiskies. Day 3You’ll visit the most famous Loch in the entire world, Loch Ness and have a full day to explore the hamlet of Fort Augustus. You’ll be able to enjoy a cruise with Cruise Loch Ness and have a light lunch at the Loch Ness Guest House. Please note on this day you will leave your Skye driver-guide and meet your new driver-guide. Day 4 Day four takes you further north, first to Inverness, the capital of the Highlands, then to Dunrobin Castle*, the most northerly of Scotland’s great houses. Then you will discover Knockan Crag National Nature Reserve and learn about one of the oldest landscapes in Europe. Your journey through the Sutherland area will then take you on to the seaside town of Ullapool, where you catch the ferry to the Isles of Lewis and Harris. Day 5 Stornoway is the largest settlement in the Western Isles and your base for exploring the Isles of Lewis and Harris. After you’ve explored the town, you’ll head to the far north of the island to visit the Butt of Lewis lighthouse. The day also features visits to the ancient Callanish Standing Stones and Carloway Broch. You’ll also have a chance to stroll some of the island’s beaches and find out more about Harris Tweed cloth when you visit a traditional weaver*.Day 6 Day four gives you the chance to explore Harris. First you’ll visit the main port, Tarbert, then you’ll travel a little west to look across the Sound of Taransay. Here you’ll have the chance to stroll along Harris’ most beautiful beach, Luskentyre. The day ends as you take the ferry back to the mainland.Day 7 As you head home from Inverness, you’ll be able to visit the battlefield of Culloden*, the site of the defeat of the Jacobite forces. Enjoy a dram at a local distillery*. You’ll also pass the Cairngorm mountains and explore the town of Pitlochry. *Optional Extra Subject to Availability