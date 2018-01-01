Welcome to Ullapool
Top experiences in Ullapool
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Ullapool activities
Scottish Highlands, Isle of Skye 5-Day Tour from Edinburgh
Day 1: Edinburgh – UllapoolMeet your guide in central Edinburgh and travel north over the Forth Road Bridge to the charming village of Dunkeld. Stroll along the village’s forest walkways to the Hermitage waterfalls. Then, continue to Cairngorms National Park. Wander amid the ancient pine forests of the Rothiemurchus Estate. Recharge with lunch (own expense) here.Then, head for the village of Dores. Along the way, you'll stop to take in panoramic views of Loch Ness. Finally, arrive in Ullapool and relax at your hotel. Day 2: Ullapool – Northwest Highlands – Ullapool (B)After breakfast, you'll travel into Assynt. Visit the 15th-century ruins of Ardvreck Castle, which boasts incredible views of the Highlands and rural Scotland, and the beach at Achmelvich Bay. Then, stop in the village of Lochinver for free time. Later, return to your hotel.Day 3: Ullapool – Applecross – Plockton – Isle of Skye (B)Following breakfast, you'll travel west, past the misty peaks of the Beinn Eighe National Nature Reserve and along the coast of Loch Torridon.Stop in Applecross to eat lunch (own expense) before continuing along Bealach nam Bo (Cattle Pass), Britain’s highest road. Drink in the views, and then arrive in the Plockton. Stretch your legs and snap photos of Loch Carron.Continue over the sea to the Isle of Skye. Arrive in the harbor town of Portree, your base for the next two nights, and check in to your accommodation. The rest of the evening is yours to spend at your leisure.Day 4: Isle of Skye (B)After breakfast at your hotel, greet your guide and set off to explore the Isle of Skye. Perhaps travel north to the Trotternish Ridge, formed by a series of landslips. Hop out of your minivan on the mountain pass of the Quiraing, and snap photos of the unusual landscape forms that have earned names like the Needle, the Table and the Prison.Next, break for lunch (own expense) in one of the Isle of Skye’s pretty villages. Then, maybe head for Neist Point and enjoy a leisurely stroll to the lighthouse on Skye’s western tip. Alternatively, visit Dunvegan Castle, the ancient ancestral seat of the Clan McLeod.In the early evening, return to your accommodation in Portree and spend the rest of the day at your leisure.Day 5: Isle of Skye – Edinburgh (B)After breakfast, you'll travel south from Skye to the 13th-century Eilean Donan Castle.Continue east through the rugged mountains of Kintail, including the splendor of the Five Sisters, and drive through Glen Garry for views of Ben Nevis, Britain’s highest mountain.Stop for lunch (own expense) in Fort William, and then travel to Glencoe before arriving in Killin for refreshments (own expense) beside the beautiful Falls of Dochart. Conclude in Edinburgh.
Orkney Islands 5-Day from Edinburgh with Scottish Highlands
Your 5-day tour follows a route from Edinburgh through the Highlands and John o’Groats to the Orkney Islands, a remote archipelago of 70 or so small islands adrift off Scotland’s northernmost tip. Just 16 of the Orkney Islands are inhabited, with most of its tiny population residing on Mainland island. As such, the windswept countryside is unspoiled, rugged and a haven for wildlife. Besides the incredible scenery and wildlife, the Orkney Islands are history rich, too, with a Viking past and several stone circles that hark back to prehistoric days. See scenery, historical sites and wildlife during your time in the Orkney Islands, as well as several exciting Scottish towns on your way to and from Edinburgh. Spend a night in Inverness — capital of the Highlands — followed by two nights in Kirkwall in the Orkney Islands, and your final night in Ullapool, northwest Scotland. Nights are spent in centrally located 3-star guesthouse or hotel accommodation that’s well placed for you to explore the towns independently between excursions. Entrance fees, lunches and dinners are at your own expense throughout the tour.
3-Day Hebrides Tour from Inverness: Isles of Lewis and Harris
Day 1: Inverness –Isle of LewisLeave Inverness behind and head northwest by luxury minibus to the seaside town of Ullapool. Stop to stretch your legs on the way with a short woodland walk to the impressive Rogie Falls, and then enjoy a visit to the breathtaking Corrieshalloch Gorge. Test your head for heights as you stand on the gorge’s spectacular viewing platform, enjoying views of the crashing waterfalls and countryside towards Loch Broom. On reaching Ullapool, stop for lunch (own expense), then hop on the ferry for a 3-hour ride across the seas to Stornaway -- the capital of the Isle of Lewis. After being dropped off at your hotel, the evening is yours to spend at leisure.Overnight: 3-star bed and breakfast or 3-star hotel in central StornawayDay 2: Isle of Lewis (B)Enjoy breakfast and then meet your guide to explore the pretty Stornaway by day. While easily the largest settlement in the Western Hebrides, the town is tiny by mainland standards. Learn about its ancient history and traditional tweed-making shops while exploring its quaint streets.Next, continue your tour to the island’s most northern point by minibus, to visit the windiest place in the British Isles (as recorded by the Guinness Book of Records) – the Butt of Lewis Lighthouse. After exploring the windswept plains around the lighthouse at leisure, head on to see other fascinating sites like the ancient Callanish Standing Stones and Carloway Broch – a meticulously well-preserved Iron Age structure. Spend the rest of your day sightseeing independently around the island, perhaps strolling along its stunning beaches. Overnight: 3-star bed and breakfast or 3-star hotel in central StornawayDay 3: Isle of Harris – Inverness (B)Rise early for breakfast on your final day and then head out with your guide to explore the beautiful Isle of Harris. Confusingly, Harris isn’t an island in its own right; it’s a stretch of land at the south of the Isle of Lewis, with its own distinct character. Visit the main port, Tarbert, and then travel west by minibus to see the Sound of Taransay – a remote and windswept island that was made famous for hosting the British TV programme, Castaway. Stroll along beautiful Lusekentyre Beach before saying your goodbyes to the Hebrides and returning to Inverness.
6-Day Outer Hebrides and Isle of Skye Tour from Ed
Your 6-day tour follows a route from Edinburgh through the Highlands and northwest Scotland to the Outer Hebrides, a far-flung archipelago off Scotland’s western coast. Unlike the northern Scottish islands, the climate is relatively mild, making it a lovely destination for lovers of the great outdoors and Scottish countryside alike.See incredible scenery as well as historical sites and wildlife during your time in the Hebrides, as well as the nearby Isle of Skye and several exciting Scottish towns on your way to and from Edinburgh. Spend your first night in the fishing village of Ullapool on Scotland’s northwest coast, followed by three nights in Stornaway on the Outer Hebridean Isle of Lewis, and your two final nights in Plockton on the Isle of Skye. Nights are spent in centrally located 3-star guesthouses or hotels, and you’ll have ample free time to explore the towns independently in between excursions. All entrance fees, lunches and dinners are at your own expense throughout the tour.
The Glory of Ross
Still very unspoiled and remote, Wester Ross is very often missed from the visitor’s itinerary, possibly through pressure of time.If there is one area of the Highlands that affords different and breathtaking views as another bend of the road unwinds, then it is this spectacular area. Mirrored, majestic mountains, heather hills, tree lined lochs and wildlife abound here.The songwriter, Dave Goulder, an Englishman who has made his home and living in the Highlands of Scotland, sums it up in his song,And, if I had a hundred homes,and could stay in each a while,I’d build them all along the coastfrom Sandwood down to Kyle.A day’s journey can encompass Achnasheen, Lochcarron and Applecross with its long association with Saint Maelrubha, who founded a monastery there. Maelrhuba later made his home on one of Loch Maree’s islands and gave the Loch its name. The mountain road, to Applecross, the Bealach Nam Bo, (Pass of the Cattle) rises a thousand feet in a mile and a half. Not for the faint hearted!On through the idyllic villages of Shieldaig and Torridon to Kinlochewe and spectacular views of Loch Maree. Ben Eighe and Torridon are a Nature Reserve. Through Gairloch and Aultbea we reach the world famous tropical gardens of Inverewe at Poolewe. The gardens are influenced by the warm current from the faraway Gulf Stream and were originally planted by Sir Osgood MacKenzie over 100 years ago. They are now in the care of the National Trust for Scotland.Our homeward journey takes us past the Corrieshalloch Gorge and the Falls of Measach. A panoramic view from there is afforded of Loch Broom tempting the visitor to visit Ullapool, Achiltibuie and the Summer Isles.The beautiful county of Sutherland awaits for another day.
Skye and the Outer Hebrides 7 day (Small Group) tour from Edinburgh
Day 1 Our route to Skye takes you through the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park. We'll stop in a picturesque village, where you can relax. You’ll get stunning views of Loch Lomond. Learn the brutal story of the MacDonald Clan massacre and take in the waterfalls that inhabit Glen Coe. You can also take in views of Ben Nevis, the UK's tallest peak. As our road nears the coast, it passes Eilean Donan Castle*. Here you have the chance to take photographs and explore the castle that featured in the film Highlander. Then it's time to cross the bridge to Skye.Day 2 Enjoy a full day exploring the Isle of Skye. Your knowledgeable guide will ensure you get the most out of your day and enjoy sights such as the craggy Cuillin Mountains, the Trotternish Peninsula, The Kilt Rock and Mealt Waterfall, The Old Man of Storr and the Iron Age Dun Beag Broch. Portree is your lunch time stop, where you can enjoy fish and chips next to the harbour. Before heading back to your accommodation for the second evening you will be able to try an array of different whiskies. Day 3You’ll visit the most famous Loch in the entire world, Loch Ness and have a full day to explore the hamlet of Fort Augustus. You’ll be able to enjoy a cruise with Cruise Loch Ness and have a light lunch at the Loch Ness Guest House. Please note on this day you will leave your Skye driver-guide and meet your new driver-guide. Day 4 Day four takes you further north, first to Inverness, the capital of the Highlands, then to Dunrobin Castle*, the most northerly of Scotland’s great houses. Then you will discover Knockan Crag National Nature Reserve and learn about one of the oldest landscapes in Europe. Your journey through the Sutherland area will then take you on to the seaside town of Ullapool, where you catch the ferry to the Isles of Lewis and Harris. Day 5 Stornoway is the largest settlement in the Western Isles and your base for exploring the Isles of Lewis and Harris. After you’ve explored the town, you’ll head to the far north of the island to visit the Butt of Lewis lighthouse. The day also features visits to the ancient Callanish Standing Stones and Carloway Broch. You’ll also have a chance to stroll some of the island’s beaches and find out more about Harris Tweed cloth when you visit a traditional weaver*.Day 6 Day four gives you the chance to explore Harris. First you’ll visit the main port, Tarbert, then you’ll travel a little west to look across the Sound of Taransay. Here you’ll have the chance to stroll along Harris’ most beautiful beach, Luskentyre. The day ends as you take the ferry back to the mainland.Day 7 As you head home from Inverness, you’ll be able to visit the battlefield of Culloden*, the site of the defeat of the Jacobite forces. Enjoy a dram at a local distillery*. You’ll also pass the Cairngorm mountains and explore the town of Pitlochry. *Optional Extra Subject to Availability