6-Day 'Up Helly Aa Fire Festival' Experience

Day 1: Edinburgh to LerwickLeave Edinburgh and travel through the Kingdom of Fife. Stop at the town of St. Andrews to enjoy some free time. Continue to Aberdeen in the afternoon, and board for your ferry for your overnight crossing to the Shetland Islands.Overnight: ferry on the North SeaDay 2: Lerwick, Shetland After sailing into Lerwick, spend the morning exploring Shetland. Then head to the north of the island in the afternoon to check out the coastal areas of Lunna and Eshaness. Return for a night out in the Shetland.Overnight: LerwickDay 3: ShetlandIn the south of Shetland, visit one of Scotland's finest prehistoric sites, before moving onto the old capital, Scalloway. Return to Lerwick to prepare for the main event with some celebrations in town.Overnight: LerwickDay 4: 'Up Helly Aa Fire Festival' in Lerwick Follow the procession from Lerwick Community Centre down to the British Legion for a photo stop. Pose next to the Galley (a real Viking longship) with the Jarl Squad, and then head through Lerwick center to the main square for the Proclamation of the Bill. Then follow the procession to Bressay Ferry Terminal where the Jarl Squad leave to carry out their civic duties. Then, enjoy a free afternoon to soak up the 'Up Helly Aa' atmosphere. In the early evening, meet back up with your guide to see the Junior Jarl Squad Torchlight Procession and Burning of the Junior Galley. Overnight: LerwickDay 5: Lerwick to AberdeenMeet your guide for a day of leisurely paced sightseeing around the northern half of the Shetland Mainland. Call in at the High Court of Tynwald.Where you go will be decided by your guide depending on weather conditions, but examples of where you may go include the parishes of Delting, Lunnasting or Nesting. Discover wild stretches of moorland with Shetland ponies or perhaps visit the jagged shores of Lunna Ness to see seals and otters. Return to your hotel in the late afternoon, check out of your hotel and then board your ferry for your overnight crossing back to Scotland’s mainland.Overnight: ferry on the North SeaDay 6: Aberdeen to Edinburgh After arriving at Aberdeen, board your minibus and travel south back toward Edinburgh. Enjoy a stop in the pretty parish of Crathie Kirk, where the British Royal Family worship when vacationing in the Highlands. Continue to the resting place of John Brown, the faithful ghillie (servant) of Queen Victoria. Stretch your legs on a walk around his grave, enjoy a break for lunch and then travel through the mountains and scenic hills of Royal Braemar. Your 6-day tour finishes with a drop-off at the start point in Edinburgh in the early evening.