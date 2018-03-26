6 Day Skye and the Northern Isles (Small Group) Tour from Edinburgh

Day 1 Our route to Skye takes you through the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park. We'll stop in a picturesque village, where you can relax over a cup of coffee or explore at your leisure. You’ll get views of the UK’s largest expanse of fresh water, Loch Lomond. Learn the brutal story of the MacDonald Clan massacre and take in the weeping waterfalls that inhabit the incredible Glen Coe. You can also take in views of Ben Nevis, the UK's tallest peak. As our road nears the coast, it passes Eilean Donan Castle*. Here you have the chance to take photographs and explore the castle that featured in the film Highlander. Then it's time to cross the bridge to Skye.Day 2 Enjoy a full day exploring the Isle of Skye. Your experienced and knowledgeable guide will ensure you get the most out of your day and enjoy sights such as the craggy Cuillin Mountains, the beautiful Trotternish Peninsula, The Kilt Rock and Mealt Waterfall, The Old Man of Storr and the Iron Age Dun Beag Broch. Portree is your lunch time stop, where you can enjoy delicious fish and chips next to the harbour – just watch out for the seagulls! Before heading back to your accommodation for a second restful evening you will be able to try an array of different whiskies-yum!Day 3 You’ll say goodbye to your group and visit the most famous Loch in the entire world, Loch Ness. You’ll have a full day to explore the pretty hamlet of Fort Augustus. You’ll be able to enjoy a relaxing cruise with Cruise Loch Ness and have lunch at the Loch Ness Guest House. Please note on this day you will leave your Skye driver-guide and meet your new driver-guide on Day 4.Day 4 You’ll head north via Inverness and the scoastal scenery of the Moray and Cromarty Firths. Then you board the ferry for a memorable trip to the Orkney Isles. Once you arrive you can take in the scenery and start exploring. You’ll visit the bItalian Chapel*, which was built by Italian prisoners of war. You’ll also see the famous Churchill Barriers – causeways that were constructed to protect the British naval fleet from submarines.Day 5 From your base in Kirkwall, which boasts many craft and gift shops to enjoy, you’ll spend the whole of day three exploring the islands. This is a land full of ancient history and you’ll be able to take in prehistoric marvels such as the Maeshowe* chambered cairn, the world-famous Neolithic village of Skara Brae* and the brooding stone circles of Stenness and the Ring o’Brodgar. The day will finish with a visit to beautiful St Magnus Cathedral. Overnight: Kirkwall.Day 6 The last day starts with an early ferry ride back to the mainland. Then you’ll pass through Inverness, the capital of the Highlands. As you head home, you’ll be able to visit the battlefield of Culloden*, the site of the defeat of the Jacobite forces. You’ll also pass the stunning Cairngorm Mountains and explore the town of Pitlochry. *Optional Extra Subject to Availability.