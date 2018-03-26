Welcome to Kirkwall
Orkney Islands 5-Day from Edinburgh with Scottish Highlands
Your 5-day tour follows a route from Edinburgh through the Highlands and John o’Groats to the Orkney Islands, a remote archipelago of 70 or so small islands adrift off Scotland’s northernmost tip. Just 16 of the Orkney Islands are inhabited, with most of its tiny population residing on Mainland island. As such, the windswept countryside is unspoiled, rugged and a haven for wildlife. Besides the incredible scenery and wildlife, the Orkney Islands are history rich, too, with a Viking past and several stone circles that hark back to prehistoric days. See scenery, historical sites and wildlife during your time in the Orkney Islands, as well as several exciting Scottish towns on your way to and from Edinburgh. Spend a night in Inverness — capital of the Highlands — followed by two nights in Kirkwall in the Orkney Islands, and your final night in Ullapool, northwest Scotland. Nights are spent in centrally located 3-star guesthouse or hotel accommodation that’s well placed for you to explore the towns independently between excursions. Entrance fees, lunches and dinners are at your own expense throughout the tour.
7-Day Orkney Skye and Highlands Tour from Edinburgh
On day one we’ll head west through the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park and on towards Kilmartin Glen. You’ll get lost in Scotland’s incredible nature before spending the evening in the incredible coastal town of Oban.Your second day is dominated by the incredible scenery of the Highlands. Your journey takes you through the magnificent mountains at Glen Coe where you will hear the terrible massacre of the MacDonald Clan. Then you will jump aboard the Jacobite Steam Train and go on one of the most famous train journeys in the world. You will get to Mallaig for an early dinner (own expense) before taking a short ferry ride (included) to the Isle of Skye, where you will spend your second night. Departures 26th March 2018 - 7th May 2018 (Also 21st May) and 3rd September 2018 - 15 October 2018 DO NOT include the Jacobite Steam Train. These departures include Loch Ness Cruise and Urquhart Castle instead. Day three is all about Skye. You’ll get the chance to enjoy unforgettable views of the Black and Red Cuillin Mountains and the colourful harbour town of Portree. Take in the spectacular views of the Old Man of Storr, the Kilt Rock waterfall and the beautiful Trotternish Peninsula. Your third night is also on Skye.On our fourth day we’ll leave Skye back to the mainland to visit one of the most iconic castles in Scotland, Eilean Donan Castle (own expense). We’ll continue north through Glen Carron towards Achnasheen. Enjoy the fantastic views of Loch Maree, which has its own monster legend, Muc-sheilche. Enjoy lunch stop at Inverewe Garden (own expense), famous for its sub-tropical plants before stopping at the breath-taking Corrieshalloch Gorge and Rogie Falls. Overnight stop by Loch Ness.Then head further north to Inverness and have an introduction to the capital of the Highlands. You’ll then get the ferry (included) over to Orkney– look out for seals, puffins and even whales if you’re lucky! Another highlight of the day is a visit to the Italian Chapel, a masterpiece built from salvaged materials by Italian prisoners of war. Overnight in Kirkwall You'll be taken to numerous prehistoric wonders, such as Maes Howe (entrance fee not included*) a chambered cairn, a tomb more than 5000 years old and the brooding Stone Circles of Stenness. Visit Skara Brae (entrance fee not included*), one of the best preserved Neolithic group of houses in Europe. Another source of ancient mystery is the Ring of Brodgar! Overnight in Kirkwall. The final day begins with an early morning ferry. It will also include the battle sight of Culloden (entrance fee not included), the Cairngorm Mountains National Park and the picturesque town of Pitlochry as we journey south back to Edinburgh.
3-Day Orkney Explorer - Small Group Tour from Inverness
Day 1:After an early start at 08.00, you travel north through the Black Isle, past the imposing Dunrobin Castle, before crossing the Pentland Firth at approximately 13.00 to the Orkney Isles. After arriving at approximately 14.00, you will visit the west of the island, including Italian Chapel and Churchill Barriers. You stay in Kirkwall, the modern-day capital of Orkney, for two nights.Day 2: Today is your chance to explore the modern and ancient wonders of this fantastic island; a land of contrasts, where fertile green pastures are fringed by shores of golden sands washed by waters of the North Sea and Atlantic Ocean. Highlights include a visit to Skara Brae at approximately 12.00, where you can enjoy lunch. Then it's on to the mystical prehistoric stone circle at Brodgar at approximately 15.30, before visiting the standing stones of Stenness, and Maeshowe, where in the 12th century the Vikings left one of the largest collections of Norse runic inscriptions. You will arrive back into Kirkwall at approximately 18.00.Day 3: You'll have your last chance to grab some gifts for friends and family, and visit the local cathedral in Kirkwall. And after a ferry back to the mainland at approximately 11.00, you will can have lunch at John O'Groats at approximately 12.30. Then we travel through the history-soaked regions of Caithness and Sutherland. You’ll find out about the highland clearances ,a world-changing period in Scotland’s dark history, and get a glimpse of some of Scotland’s most remote fishing villages. We arrive back in Inverness early evening at approximately 19.00.
4 day Orkney and The Highlands small group tour
Your tour will start and finish in InvernessDAY 1 - Our journey through the misty crags and heather clad moors begins today in Inverness. Meet with the group and prepare for an unforgettable journey as our road heads north, between soaring peaks, staggering vistas and wide valleys, to Strathpeffer – a stylish Victorian spa town. With free time to explore, we leave land behind and sail to Orkney on a short ferry journey – complete with scenic views. Kirkwall, first settled by the Vikings, is our home for the next two nights. Discover the magic of the area with a night free to explore, making the most of your time off Scotland’s north coast and uncover the fascinating, relaxing and welcoming side to this archipelago. (Dinner)DAY 2 - Majestic landscapes, scenic roads and imagination-firing history – Orkney delivers on every level. A small area that’s big on charm, a day spent in historic Orkney is on the cards for today with a journey to the distant past. Home to a strong and proud history, we walk in the footsteps of ancient islanders at the mysterious Maeshowe tomb, Skara Brae Neolithic village and the mystical Ring of Brodgar. Marvel at the astounding structures, taking in the history and significance of each sight. Next comes Iron Age Broch of Gurness and, if the tides are on our side, an atmospheric walk to Brough of Birsay island. (Breakfast)DAY 3 - From the St Magnus Cathedral to the Bishop’s Palace, there are plenty of Norse sites to see on our doorstep in Kirkwall. If a mid-morning coffee fails to awaken your senses, a morning distillery tour will do the trick. Enjoy a sample of Scotland’s finest whiskies at the Highland Park Distillery before the afternoon takes us to Scapa Flow, with its famous Italian chapel and a photo opportunity at the WWII ship wreckages. To round off the day, it’s then time to board the ferry to the mainland, where we enjoy a farewell dinner together in Wick and reminisce on our tour together. (Breakfast & Dinner)DAY 4 - Rise and shine, making time for one final breakfast together before we continue our journey back through to Inverness. It’s been a tour delving deep in Scotland’s heritage, so it’s only right we finish with a stop via Dunrobin Castle. Here, we make time to visit the impressive white towers and formal gardens of this stately home, with ample time to take in the grand history and beauty. Then, it’s finally time to travel back to Inverness, along a meandering coastal road and over the Dornoch and Cromarty Firths, with unforgettable views at every turn, focusing our camera lenses on the postcard-worthy good views and soul-stirring Scottish scenery. And with that, it’s time to say goodbye to this impressive region, as we round up our tour back in Inverness, the perfect end to our tour. (Breakfast)
6 Day Skye and the Northern Isles (Small Group) Tour from Edinburgh
Day 1 Our route to Skye takes you through the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park. We'll stop in a picturesque village, where you can relax over a cup of coffee or explore at your leisure. You’ll get views of the UK’s largest expanse of fresh water, Loch Lomond. Learn the brutal story of the MacDonald Clan massacre and take in the weeping waterfalls that inhabit the incredible Glen Coe. You can also take in views of Ben Nevis, the UK's tallest peak. As our road nears the coast, it passes Eilean Donan Castle*. Here you have the chance to take photographs and explore the castle that featured in the film Highlander. Then it's time to cross the bridge to Skye.Day 2 Enjoy a full day exploring the Isle of Skye. Your experienced and knowledgeable guide will ensure you get the most out of your day and enjoy sights such as the craggy Cuillin Mountains, the beautiful Trotternish Peninsula, The Kilt Rock and Mealt Waterfall, The Old Man of Storr and the Iron Age Dun Beag Broch. Portree is your lunch time stop, where you can enjoy delicious fish and chips next to the harbour – just watch out for the seagulls! Before heading back to your accommodation for a second restful evening you will be able to try an array of different whiskies-yum!Day 3 You’ll say goodbye to your group and visit the most famous Loch in the entire world, Loch Ness. You’ll have a full day to explore the pretty hamlet of Fort Augustus. You’ll be able to enjoy a relaxing cruise with Cruise Loch Ness and have lunch at the Loch Ness Guest House. Please note on this day you will leave your Skye driver-guide and meet your new driver-guide on Day 4.Day 4 You’ll head north via Inverness and the scoastal scenery of the Moray and Cromarty Firths. Then you board the ferry for a memorable trip to the Orkney Isles. Once you arrive you can take in the scenery and start exploring. You’ll visit the bItalian Chapel*, which was built by Italian prisoners of war. You’ll also see the famous Churchill Barriers – causeways that were constructed to protect the British naval fleet from submarines.Day 5 From your base in Kirkwall, which boasts many craft and gift shops to enjoy, you’ll spend the whole of day three exploring the islands. This is a land full of ancient history and you’ll be able to take in prehistoric marvels such as the Maeshowe* chambered cairn, the world-famous Neolithic village of Skara Brae* and the brooding stone circles of Stenness and the Ring o’Brodgar. The day will finish with a visit to beautiful St Magnus Cathedral. Overnight: Kirkwall.Day 6 The last day starts with an early ferry ride back to the mainland. Then you’ll pass through Inverness, the capital of the Highlands. As you head home, you’ll be able to visit the battlefield of Culloden*, the site of the defeat of the Jacobite forces. You’ll also pass the stunning Cairngorm Mountains and explore the town of Pitlochry. *Optional Extra Subject to Availability.
Scottish Islands & Norwegian Fjords - Edinburgh to Tromsø
Go deeper into the otherworldly fjords of Norway on this unique journey from Scotland, across the Norwegian Sea to the fjords of Norway. Discover UNESCO-protected wonders like the Standing Stones of Stennes and the mystical Ring of Brodgar, visit archaeological sites, witness the curious clash of cultures in the Shetland Islands, and marvel at the stunning forests and waterfalls that line the fjords. Even after you come home, a part of you will remain here forever.