Two miles south of Kirkwall's centre, on the shores of Scapa Flow, this is one of two Orcadian whisky distilleries and, though less famous than Highland Park, produces a quality, well-balanced, delicate malt. It offers a standard tour, which includes a dram, and an 'experience' tour (£20), which gives you three to taste and the chance to draw a dram from the cask. Call ahead to book a spot.