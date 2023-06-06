Kirkwall

Wildflowers in hills above Waulkmill Bay.

Justin Foulkes

Overview

Orkney's main town is the islands' commercial centre and there's a comparatively busy feel to its main shopping street and ferry dock. It’s set back from a wide bay, and its vigour, combined with the atmospheric paved streets and twisting wynds (lanes), give Orkney’s capital a distinctive character. Magnificent St Magnus Cathedral takes pride of place in the centre of town, and the nearby Earl’s and Bishop’s Palaces are also worth a ramble. Founded in the early 11th century, the original part of Kirkwall is one of the best examples of an ancient Norse town.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • St Magnus Cathedral

    St Magnus Cathedral

    Kirkwall

    Constructed from local red sandstone, Kirkwall's centrepiece, dating from the early 12th century, is among Scotland's most interesting cathedrals. The…

  • Highland Park Distillery

    Highland Park Distillery

    Kirkwall

    This distillery, South of Kirkwall's centre, is great to visit. Despite a dodgy Viking rebrand, it's a serious distillery that malts its own barley; see…

  • Earl's Palace

    Earl's Palace

    Kirkwall

    The intriguing Earl’s Palace was once known as the finest example of French Renaissance architecture in Scotland. One room features an interesting history…

  • Scapa

    Scapa

    Kirkwall

    Two miles south of Kirkwall's centre, on the shores of Scapa Flow, this is one of two Orcadian whisky distilleries and, though less famous than Highland…

  • Kirkjuvagr Orkney Gin

    Kirkjuvagr Orkney Gin

    Kirkwall

    Opened in 2018, this distillery and visitor centre on the waterfront is a new showcase for this tasty Orkney spirit. Tours run for an hour and include an…

  • Orkney Museum

    Orkney Museum

    Kirkwall

    This labyrinthine display in a former merchant’s house gives an overview of Orcadian history and prehistory, including Pictish carvings and a display on…

  • Bishop's Palace

    Bishop's Palace

    Kirkwall

    Right opposite St Magnus Cathedral, the ruined but attractive Bishop’s Palace was built in the mid-12th century for Bishop William the Old. There’s a good…

  • Orkney Wireless Museum

    Orkney Wireless Museum

    Kirkwall

    This curious little museum is jam-packed with old radios and war memorabilia. Mostly local in character, it's an impressive collection.

