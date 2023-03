One of the most impressive buildings in the Old Town, this school was built in the 17th century with funds bequeathed by George Heriot (goldsmith and banker to James VI, and popularly known as Jinglin’ Geordie). It was originally a school and home for orphaned children, but it became a fee-paying public school in 1886. It’s open to the public on Doors Open Day (www.doorsopendays.org.uk) in September.