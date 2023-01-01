The attractive curved gable of the Canongate Kirk, built in 1688, overlooks a kirkyard that contains the graves of several famous people, including economist Adam Smith, author of The Wealth of Nations; Agnes Maclehose (the 'Clarinda' of Robert Burns' love poems); and poet Robert Fergusson (1750–74; there's a statue of him on the street outside the church). An information board just inside the gate lists notable graves and their locations.

Fergusson was much admired by Robert Burns, who paid for his gravestone and penned the epitaph – take a look at the inscription on the back.