Castle of St John

Dumfries & Galloway

LoginSave

Worth a quick visit, the Castle of St John is a tower built in 1510 by the Adairs of Kihilt, a powerful local family. The old stone cells carry a distinctly musty smell. There are displays and a couple of videos that trace its history and, from the top of the castle, superb views of Loch Ryan.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Whithorn Timescape

    Whithorn Timescape

    27.11 MILES

    Ruined Whithorn Priory (Scotland's earliest recorded church) is part of this excellent complex, which introduces you to the history of the place with a…

  • Mull of Galloway

    Mull of Galloway

    19.68 MILES

    Scotland's southernmost point is a spectacular spot, with windswept green grass and views of Scotland, England, the Isle of Man and Northern Ireland. The…

  • Castle Kennedy Gardens

    Castle Kennedy Gardens

    3.21 MILES

    Three miles east of Stranraer, these magnificent gardens are among Scotland's most renowned. They cover 30 hectares and are set on an isthmus between two…

  • Logan Botanic Garden

    Logan Botanic Garden

    11.55 MILES

    The mild climate in this southwestern part of Scotland is demonstrated at Logan Botanic Garden, a mile north of Port Logan, where an array of subtropical…

  • Whitehead Railway Museum

    Whitehead Railway Museum

    29.22 MILES

    There is plenty to see at this interesting museum run by the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland, an organisation set up to preserve and repair steam…

  • Mull of Galloway Lighthouse

    Mull of Galloway Lighthouse

    19.82 MILES

    You can climb the lighthouse at the Mull of Galloway for views over four different political entities: Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and the Isle of…

  • Stranraer Museum

    Stranraer Museum

    0.09 MILES

    This museum houses exhibits on local history and you can learn about Stranraer's polar explorers. The highlight is the carved stone pipe from Madagascar…

  • St Ninian's Cave

    St Ninian's Cave

    27.35 MILES

    Around Burrow Head, to the southwest but accessed off the A747 before you enter the Isle of Whithorn, is St Ninian's Cave, where the saint apparently went…

View more attractions

Nearby Dumfries & Galloway attractions

1. Stranraer Museum

0.09 MILES

This museum houses exhibits on local history and you can learn about Stranraer's polar explorers. The highlight is the carved stone pipe from Madagascar…

2. Castle Kennedy Gardens

3.21 MILES

Three miles east of Stranraer, these magnificent gardens are among Scotland's most renowned. They cover 30 hectares and are set on an isthmus between two…

3. Logan Botanic Garden

11.55 MILES

The mild climate in this southwestern part of Scotland is demonstrated at Logan Botanic Garden, a mile north of Port Logan, where an array of subtropical…

4. Mull of Galloway

19.68 MILES

Scotland's southernmost point is a spectacular spot, with windswept green grass and views of Scotland, England, the Isle of Man and Northern Ireland. The…

5. Mull of Galloway Visitor Centre

19.77 MILES

This visitor centre has plenty of information on local species and camera feeds from nesting birds on the cliff-face. There are guided walks on Tuesdays…

6. Lighthouse Exhibition

19.8 MILES

You can learn more about the Stevenson clan of lighthouse builders in the small exhibition at the lighthouse's base.

7. Mull of Galloway Lighthouse

19.82 MILES

You can climb the lighthouse at the Mull of Galloway for views over four different political entities: Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and the Isle of…

8. Torhouse Stone Circle

20.13 MILES

Four miles west of Wigtown, off the B733, this well-preserved ruin dates from the 2nd millennium BC.