Loch Lomond Circular Cruise: Capercaillie from Luss
Enjoy a leisurely 90 minute circular cruise, around the island jewels and explore the historic Lomond landscape – listen to live commentary on the marauding Vikings to feuding clans. Watch out for wildlife and a chance to see deer; osprey and even wallabies!This circular cruise departs from Luss Pier and brings live commentary about St Kessog’s Christianity in the 6th century and the Vikings who left a 9th Century Hogback stone in the churchyard. In the 13th century, the Clan Colquhoun controlled the area so clan feuding ensued, but in more peaceful times they built the village of Luss for workers in the slate and cotton industries. Today, locals welcome visitors who come to appreciate the area’s natural and cultural heritageThere is live, informative commentary on all cruises with translations offered, and there are full bar facilities on board with tea, coffee and snacks also available.
Loch Lomond Cruise: Northern Highlights
Panoramic views abound en route to the remote eastern shore of the Loch as the vessel sails passed Tarbet Isles. This Isle is known locally as ‘Honeymoon Island’ – hear the origins of that name during your cruise!There is live, informative commentary on all cruises with translations offered, and there are full bar facilities on board with tea, coffee and snacks also available.All vessels are fully Marine Coastguard Agency compliant and have open reversible life-rafts and lifejackets for everyone on board, including infant lifejackets.
Battle of Bannockburn Visitor Centre Ticket
Make your way to the the Battle of Bannockburn Visitor Centre. Located near the famous Stirling Castle, it is around a 30-minute drive from Glasgow and a 50-minute drive from Edinburgh.Enter the center and discover more about the pivotal Battle of Bannockburn. Taking place in June 1314, this monumental battle saw the Scottish king Robert the Bruce and his men defeat the English forces, despite being greatly outnumbered.Learn about the various medieval weapons and armor that would have been used during the conflict, then hear warriors explain how they prepared for battle.Once you’ve brushed up on medieval warfare and tactics, seize the opportunity to prove your own fighting prowess during an interactive battle game, where you'll attempt to win victory for your units. Alternatively, skip the game and discover how Scotland triumphed during a 360-degree battle show.Having suffered defeat or attained victory, emerge outside onto the real battlefield. Stroll around the historic site and seek out the bronze monument that depicts Robert the Bruce on a horse, clad in full battle regalia. How long you spend in Bannockburn is up to you, but most visitors find two or three hours to be sufficient.3-Day or 7-Day National Trust for Scotland: Sightseeing PassUpgrade to receive a 3- or 7-day sightseeing pass. This pass gives you free entrance to 90 National Trust for Scotland attractions. Use the 3-day pass on any three days over a period of seven consecutive days from first use and use the 7-day pass on any seven days over a period of 14 consecutive days from first use.Create your own flexible sightseeing schedule and receive an informative attraction guidebook along with your pass. Visit medieval monuments such as Culzean Castle and Country Park, Craigievar Castle and Drum Castle, or browse the collections of intriguing museums like Angus Folk Museum or the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum.See the Itinerary for a full list of the National Trust for Scotland attractions included with your sightseeing pass.
Inchcailloch Day Trip with Return Cruise on Loch Lomond from Luss
Explore our ‘treasure’ island and picnic or bbq on its peaceful shores. Refreshments can be purchased in Luss Village Shop or Seafood Hamper from the Luss Seafood Bar. On this cruise you can explore the special habitats of this National Nature Reserve. The island supports wildlife including otter and fallow deer, as well as native and migrant birds including woodpecker, siskin, gold crest, crossbill, osprey and even capercaillie, to name but a few.There is live, informative commentary on all cruises with translations offered, and there are full bar facilities on board with tea, coffee and snacks also available.
Ben Lomond Hike with Return Cruise on Loch Lomond from Tarbet
Owned by the National Trust for Scotland, the Ptarmigan Path forms an exhilarating walk to the summit of Ben Lomond (3,192 ft). The rocky trail is well trodden with much of the hillside designated as a site of Special Scientific Interest. Also explore the Ardess Hidden History Trail near Rowardennan. A return ferry at 16:45 allows just over 7 hours for the hike, which requires sturdy boots (please keep dogs under control). A complimentary coffee / tea on outward journey and a beer, wine or soft drink awaits you on your return leg – or perhaps refresh yourself at the Rowardennan Hotel.There is live, informative commentary on all cruises with translations offered, and there are full bar facilities on board with tea, coffee and snacks also available.
Inversnaid Day Trip with Return Cruise on Loch Lomond from Tarbet
Follow in the wake of previous travellers – disembark at Inversnaid where the ancient cattle-drove heads south to market and angry MacGregors once set sail to battle the Colquhouns. Inversnaid also boasts a military road and garrison used by royal troops during the Jacobite Rebellions. Today, Inversnaid offers a warm welcome to hikers on the West Highland Way and provides access to the Two Lochs Tour to Loch Katrine; the RSPB Nature Reserve; The Great Trossachs Path; and a series of short walks.There is live, informative commentary on all cruises with translations offered, and there are full bar facilities on board with tea, coffee and snacks also available.