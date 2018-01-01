Welcome to Pitlochry
Loch Ness, Highlands, Glencoe Small-Group Tour from Edinburgh
Depart from central Edinburgh by air-conditioned minivan in the morning and pass Linlithgow Palace — the birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots — Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument en route to the most dramatic of all Highland glens, Glencoe. Hear the truth about the infamous 1692 massacre of Clan MacDonald from your knowledgeable guide, and learn of the area’s fascinating history and heritage. Journey onward through Fort William, site of the military post built during the Jacobite Rebellions in the 18th century, and continue up the Great Glen between Fort William and Inverness. Take the time to capture the stunning Scottish Highlands scenery from the comfort of your coach as you travel. Stop at Fort Augustus, by the shores of famous Loch Ness, and enjoy breathtaking views out over the loch. Pause for lunch by the waterside at your own expense, or enjoy a 1-hour boat cruise on the loch to appreciate the beautiful views from the water (not included). The boat has a sonar system, so if Nessie is down there you won’t miss her! Loch cruises run from Easter to the end of October. Hop back aboard your minivan and continue on through the village of Spean Bridge to the Cairngorms National Park. Take in views of the spectacular Highlands scenery along the shores of Loch Laggan and marvel at Craig Meagaidh, one of the area’s impressive mountains. It is here that TV series Monarch of the Glen was filmed. Continue over the Drummochter Summit — where herds of red deer often graze — and visit the Victorian town of Pitlochry, the final stop for the day. At the end of your time in Pitlochry, head back by minivan to Edinburgh where your tour will conclude.
Scottish Highlands, Glencoe, and Loch Ness Tour from Glasgow
With a maximum group size of 16 passengers, you are sure to have a memorable and personal experience on this special day trip to the Scottish Highlands. Traveling in a small group means you can reach out-of-the-way places to discover the real Scotland!Head north towards the Highlands along the "bonnie, bonnie" banks of Loch Lomond - Scotland's largest Loch. Continue into the Highlands to reach the most dramatic of all Highland glens, Glencoe. This area is steeped in history, and you will hear the truth about the infamous 1692 massacre of Clan MacDonald.Journeying through Fort William, site of the military post built during the Jacobite Rebellions in the 18th century, you'll continue up the Great Glen, between Fort William and Inverness.After lunch at Fort Augustus on the shores of Loch Ness, you have the option of taking an hour-long cruise on the loch (not included). Head back through Inverness, the Cairngorms National Park, and the countryside, where the TV series Monarch of the Glen was filmed. Continuing over the Drummochter Summit, where herds of red deer often graze, you'll visit the Victorian town of Pitlochry.Continue through Perthshire and past Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument, commemorating Scotland's great hero William Wallace, played by Mel Gibson in the Oscar-winning movie Braveheart. Then just a short drive back to Glasgow.The Scottish Highlands and Islands are Europe's last great wilderness! This personalized tour is as close as you can get to touring in your own car, with the added benefit of gaining intimate knowledge of Scotland. Traveling in a small group means you can take lots of stops and reach "out of the way" places, giving you more time off the bus to discover the real Scotland.
2-Day Loch Ness and Inverness Small Group Tour from Edinburgh
This two-day trip from Edinburgh to Loch Ness and Inverness will show you the Scottish Highland’s most beautiful scenery. The tour includes views of Ben Nevis and an optional boat ride on eerie Loch Ness, where you can look for the Loch Ness Monster. You’ll visit Glencoe, a wilderness steeped in grim history, where you can soak up the atmosphere on an afternoon walk. You'll see the stronghold of Urquhart Castle, and spend the night in Inverness, the capital of the Scottish Highlands.The Scottish Highlands are Europe's last great wilderness! This personalized tour is as close as you can get to touring in your own car, with the added benefit of gaining intimate knowledge of Scotland. Traveling in a small group means you can take lots of stops and reach out-of-the-way places, giving you more time out of the van to discover the real Scotland.Day 1: Edinburgh – InvernessDepart Edinburgh in the morning and take a leisurely stroll along the River Tay or explore the wooded grounds of the Hermitage to look for 18th-century follies such as Ossian's Cave. From here you will continue on to the popular holiday town of Pitlochry, where there will be free time to have lunch (own expense) in one of the local restaurants or cafes. Cross over the geological fault line, which separates the Lowlands from the Highlands, taking in views of the magnificent Highland scenery and passing the majestic Blair Castle before entering Cairngorm National Park. This unique area is one of the last remaining pockets of native Caledonian pine forest left standing. Your guide will stop in the ancient Rothiemurchus Estate to allow you time to fully appreciate the stunning views. Continue your journey north, arriving at Inverness in the early evening. You will be dropped off at your accommodation, and the evening is free for you to explore the capital of the Highlands.Overnight: 3-star hotel or B&B in InvernessDay 2: Inverness – Edinburgh After a leisurely breakfast, you will picked up from your Inverness accommodation and travel toward the famous Loch Ness. There will be stops along the way to take photos of the beautiful surrounding countryside. Upon arrival you will have the option to take a boat trip out on the loch (April to October; price not included) to look for Nessie the Loch Ness Monster, and take in views of Urquhart Castle, or you may stay on dry land to explore the castle's mighty ruins.Journey south past Ben Nevis and Fort William to Glencoe. This haunting glen was the scene of a terrible massacre in 1692, where many of the Macdonald Clan died. The tour stops here for you to take in the unique atmosphere of this place. The return journey to Edinburgh takes you across the wild and remote Rannoch Moor and through the countryside around Stirling, before concluding in Edinburgh in the evening.
Highland Lochs, Glens, Whisky Small Group from Edinburgh
Your day trip from Edinburgh to the Scottish Highlands takes you across the famous Forth Road Bridge , giving you a great view of the spectacular nearby Forth Rail Bridge, one of the longest cantilever bridges in the world. After you cross the Highland boundary faultline,the scenery changes from the rolling farmland of the Lowlands to the forested hills and mountains of the Scottish Highlands. This thick forest is the very same mentioned in Shakespeare's Macbeth as "Birnam Wood." One part of the wood is especially beautiful –the Hermitage – and this is where you will take a walk. Here, surrounded by thick forest, the River Braan crashes over spectacular waterfalls . This is a migratory route for salmon, and they can often be seen trying to leap the falls.Follow the wide valley of the River Tay , the longest river in Scotland with the greatest flow of water of any river in Britain. Stop in Pitlochry for lunch (own expense), and take the opportunity to visit a whisky distillery or the dam where salmon leap in summer. Continue to Killiecrankie and the Queen's View, where on a clear day the view stretches from Loch Tummel to Schiehallion and beyond to the hills of Glencoe. Next you'll head along the shores of Loch Tay, in the shadow of Ben Lawers. At the head of the loch is Killin, with the wonderful falls of Dochart in the heart of the town. After a short stop, continue over the Braes of Balquhidder, the final resting place of Highland outlaw Rob Roy MacGregor.The Scottish Highlands are Europe's last great wilderness! Traveling in a small group means you can take lots of stops and reach out-of-the-way places, giving you more time out the van to discover the real Scotland.
Scottish Highlands, Loch Ness, and Glen Coe from Edinburgh
Meet at a central location in Edinburgh and head toward the Scottish Highlands on a comfortable coach to begin your daylong adventure. On the way, see the impressive new Queensferry Crossing and the Forth Railway Bridge (UNESCO Heritage Site), a red cantilever bridge connecting Edinburgh to the countryside. Stop in the picturesque town of Pitlochry for a cup of tea or some home-baked cakes (own expense). Make your way through Britain’s highest mountain range in Cairngorms National Park, taking in sensational panoramas at every turn. Then, arrive at Loch Ness, where you will have time to have lunch at a nearby restaurant or enjoy a picnic (own expense). If weather conditions permit, hop on a boat with your guide and enjoy a cruise and tour the famous ruins of Urquhart Castle (own expense) around this world-famous loch. Keep your eyes peeled for the legendary Loch Ness Monster, a dinosaur-like creature who some believe lurks deep beneath these waters. Have your camera ready – even if you don’t spot ‘Nessie,’ the atmospheric Loch Ness area is beautiful. Should you choose not to take the boat and castle tour - free time to explore the charming highland village of Drumnadrochit. Continue your drive to Glen Coe, a lushly rugged glen formed by an ice age glacier. Learn how this breathtaking place was the site of a terrible massacre in 1692 that took the lives of scores of members of the MacDonald clan. On the way back to Edinburgh, pass by Stirling, an ancient Scottish city known as the ‘Gateway to the Highlands.’ Admire the town’s magnificent cliffside castle as you hear tales of William Wallace, a medieval Scottish war hero who was immortalized in the Oscar-winning film Braveheart. Your tour concludes in central Edinburgh.
3-Day Isle of Skye and Highlands Tour from Edinburgh
Details You will get to experience Scotland through its scenery, culture and history in this three day tour brought to you by one of our fantastic driver-guides. Depart from Edinburgh and day one will take you through the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park. You’ll have to time to explore a picturesque villages perched on the banks of the loch. From here we’ll head a further north to one of the most beautiful places in Scotland, Glen Coe. Once sight of the gruesome MacDonald Clan Massacre; this glen of dramatic mountains and waterfalls will be a highlight of your Scottish trip. Your lunchtime stop will be in Fort William, many films were shot in or near this bustling Highland town. You can also take in views of Ben Nevis, the UK's tallest peak. Our day ends with a visit to one of Scotland’s most iconic castles, Eilean Donan (own expense). Perched on a small tidal island where Loch Duich, Loch Long and Loch Alsh meet, the backdrop to the castle is as unforgettable as the castle itself. Overnight: Isle of Skye After breakfast, your second day is dedicated to the Isle of Skye. Your experienced driver-guide will ensure you get the most out of your day on the island based on weather and your group. You’ll be able to enjoy a leisurely lunch (own expense) in the colorful harbor town of Portree. The rest of the afternoon will be spent taking you to various beautiful spots such as Kilt Rock, the Old Man of Storr and a stunning Gaelic Whisky distillery where you can enjoy a few drams of whisky. Overnight: Skye. After another restful night of the Isle of Skye, we’ll journey off the island to Loch Ness, the deepest loch in the UK and home of the famous monster Nessie. There are many ways to experience the beauty and mystery, perhaps a Jacobite cruise (own expense) to see Urquhart Castle (own expense) or just monster spotting from the shore, the choice is yours! We’ll then make our way to Culloden Battlefield. Here you have the chance to stand upon the place of the famous 1745 battle, and learn about it in the interactive visitor centre (own expense). We’ll then journey south to the pretty town of Pitlochry perched on the River Tummel, before returning to the capital city of Edinburgh.