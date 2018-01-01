Welcome to Perth
On the outskirts of Perth lies Scone Palace, a country house of staggering luxury built alongside the ancient crowning place of Scotland's kings. The palace is a must-see, and the town itself – known as the Fair City – is endowed with fine galleries and good restaurants, and is within easy striking distance of both Edinburgh and Glasgow.
Iona, Mull, Isle of Skye Small Group 5-Day Tour from Edinburgh
Day 1: Edinburgh - ObanVisit Scotland's first National Park around Loch Lomond, stopping at the charming conservation village of Luss set on the Loch's banks. Travel through the impressive mountains of the West Highlands through the white-washed 18th-century town of Inveraray, home to the Campbell Clan and the Duke of Argyll. Spend the afternoon in the heart of Argyll exploring the ancient Kingdom of Dalriada and the standing stones of Kilmartin before arriving in the beautiful fishing harbor town of Oban for the next two nights accommodation.Day 2: ObanTake the ferry to Mull to explore dramatic coastlines and wild beauty, before taking the small ferry to the peace and tranquility of Iona - birthplace of Celtic Christianity and ancient burial ground of Scottish Kings. Here you are at leisure to visit the historic Abbey with its intricate carved crosses in the churchyard or explore the rocky headlands. There is also an opportunity to take a small boat out to the island of Staffa and view the dramatic basalt columns immortalized by Mendelssohn in his Hebridean Overture 'Fingal's Cave'. Return on the ferry to Oban for your second night.Day 3: Oban - PortreeToday takes you to Appin, passing the impregnable Castle Stalker and Glencoe, scene of the infamous massacre of the Clan Macdonald in 1692. Pass through Fort William and travel to Mallaig to catch the ferry to Skye. Arrive in Portree. Spend the evening at leisure. Day 4: PortreeSpend the day at Skye at leisure, following recommendations from your guide. Day 5: Portree - EdinburghYou will be collected from your accommodation and travel south passing by part of the magnificent Cuillin Hills, leaving the island via the Skye bridge. The tour then takes the 'Road to the Isles' through the splendor of the Five Sisters of Kintail, the mountains guarding the pass. Stop to visit the famous stronghold Eilean Donan Castle, used in the film Highlander, set at the junction of three lochs as protection against Viking raiders. From here, continue east through Glen Sheil and Glen Moriston to Loch Ness, where you will stop in the small Highland village of Fort Augustus at the south end for your chance to try and spot the monster. There is a boat trip (summer only) available here that will get you that little bit closer! Continuing south now through the Grampian Mountains along Loch Laggan, made famous now as 'Monarch of the Glen Country' before passing Dalwhinnie, home to Scotland's highest whisky distillery, and onwards into Highland Perthshire for a final walk and coffee break in the fresh northern air. Continue south past Blair Castle, returning back to Edinburgh via Perth and over the Forth Road Bridge. Arrive into Edinburgh in the early evening where the tour will conclude.
2-Day Highlands and Loch Ness Tour from Edinburgh
Day one begins with an introduction to Scotland’s capital Edinburgh, before our driver-guide takes you to Glasgow to meet the rest of your group. We’ll then see the beautiful Loch Lomond, from the beach at Luss; you’ll get stunning views of Ben Lomond from here. We’ll also stop to see Loch Tulla before making our way further north to Glen Coe. This journey will take you through Scotland’s unsettling past, with your driver-guide telling the story of the MacDonald Clan Massacre that was carried out here in 1692. You’ll be able to stand amongst one of the most spectacular sights in Scotland: Glen Coe. We then continue on to Fort William, a town domineered by Ben Nevis, the tallest mountain in the UK. There will be ample time here to explore and have lunch (own expense) before we drive along the banks of Loch Ness, towards our overnight stop.The morning of day two belongs to Loch Ness, home of the famous monster Nessie. You’ll have the opportunity to do a cruise (own expense) and see the incredible Urquhart Castle (own expense). This romantic ruin is one of Scotland’s most visited castles; you won’t want to miss it! In the afternoon you’ll get the chance to explore the sight of Culloden (own expense), in 1747 the Jacobite army fought to reclaim the throne of Britain from the Hanoverians for a Stuart king. We’ll also visit a whisky distillery, giving you the opportunity to learn how to make the perfect dram and try some for yourself (own expense). Our final stop of day two will be in a pretty town in Perth and Kinross, before we return to Edinburgh at 7pm approximately.
2-Day Highlands and Loch Ness Tour from Glasgow
Day one begins at the beautiful Loch Lomond, from the beach at Luss; you’ll get stunning views of Ben Lomond from here. We’ll also stop to see Loch Tulla on the way further north to Glen Coe. This journey will take you through Scotland’s unsettling past, with your driver-guide telling the story of the MacDonald Clan Massacre that was carried out here in 1692. You’ll be able to stand amongst one of the most spectacular sights in Scotland: Glen Coe. Then continue on to Fort William, a town domineered by Ben Nevis, the tallest mountain in the UK. There will be ample time here to explore and have lunch (own expense) before driving along the banks of Loch Ness towards Fort Augustus, overnight stop.The morning of day two belongs to Loch Ness, home of the famous monster Nessie. You’ll have the opportunity to enjoy a cruise (own expense) and see the incredible Urquhart Castle (own expense). This romantic ruin is one of Scotland’s most visited castles; you won’t want to miss it! In the afternoon you’ll get the chance to explore the sight of Culloden (own expense), in 1747 the Jacobite army fought to reclaim the throne of Britain from the Hanoverians for a Stuart king. The tour will visit a whisky distillery, giving you the opportunity to learn how to make the perfect dram and try some for yourself (own expense)! The final stop of day two will be in a pretty town in Perth and Kinross, before returning to Glasgow.
The Queens View Pitlochry and the Sma Glen Panoramic Tour from Edinbrugh
Departing from your accommodation at a time based on your location, the drive up will pass Perth and Dunkeld. Arriving at Edradour just before 10am, time will be given to take the whisky tour and to enjoy the setting before heading in to Pitlochry. A lovely highland town which was developed in Victorian times, free time will be given in Pitlochry to enjoy lunch, take a wander down by the river, and also chance a salmon or two leaping. Shopping will also be an option.Travel the few miles north to the Queens View, a spectacular panorama point over Loch Tummel, and once again board the mini-coach for our journey south through the Sma' Glen. Eventually passing through River Almond along the narrow valley floor and the glen itself, you will notice a Roman fort and watchtower. At the northern end of the Sma' Glen keep an eye out for Clach Ossian or Ossian's Stone, an 8 ft high monolithic stone sited where the river and the road almost touch. From here, you will return to your accommodation, passing Stirling Castle, and the Kelpies