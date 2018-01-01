Iona, Mull, Isle of Skye Small Group 5-Day Tour from Edinburgh

Day 1: Edinburgh - ObanVisit Scotland's first National Park around Loch Lomond, stopping at the charming conservation village of Luss set on the Loch's banks. Travel through the impressive mountains of the West Highlands through the white-washed 18th-century town of Inveraray, home to the Campbell Clan and the Duke of Argyll. Spend the afternoon in the heart of Argyll exploring the ancient Kingdom of Dalriada and the standing stones of Kilmartin before arriving in the beautiful fishing harbor town of Oban for the next two nights accommodation.Day 2: ObanTake the ferry to Mull to explore dramatic coastlines and wild beauty, before taking the small ferry to the peace and tranquility of Iona - birthplace of Celtic Christianity and ancient burial ground of Scottish Kings. Here you are at leisure to visit the historic Abbey with its intricate carved crosses in the churchyard or explore the rocky headlands. There is also an opportunity to take a small boat out to the island of Staffa and view the dramatic basalt columns immortalized by Mendelssohn in his Hebridean Overture 'Fingal's Cave'. Return on the ferry to Oban for your second night.Day 3: Oban - PortreeToday takes you to Appin, passing the impregnable Castle Stalker and Glencoe, scene of the infamous massacre of the Clan Macdonald in 1692. Pass through Fort William and travel to Mallaig to catch the ferry to Skye. Arrive in Portree. Spend the evening at leisure. Day 4: PortreeSpend the day at Skye at leisure, following recommendations from your guide. Day 5: Portree - EdinburghYou will be collected from your accommodation and travel south passing by part of the magnificent Cuillin Hills, leaving the island via the Skye bridge. The tour then takes the 'Road to the Isles' through the splendor of the Five Sisters of Kintail, the mountains guarding the pass. Stop to visit the famous stronghold Eilean Donan Castle, used in the film Highlander, set at the junction of three lochs as protection against Viking raiders. From here, continue east through Glen Sheil and Glen Moriston to Loch Ness, where you will stop in the small Highland village of Fort Augustus at the south end for your chance to try and spot the monster. There is a boat trip (summer only) available here that will get you that little bit closer! Continuing south now through the Grampian Mountains along Loch Laggan, made famous now as 'Monarch of the Glen Country' before passing Dalwhinnie, home to Scotland's highest whisky distillery, and onwards into Highland Perthshire for a final walk and coffee break in the fresh northern air. Continue south past Blair Castle, returning back to Edinburgh via Perth and over the Forth Road Bridge. Arrive into Edinburgh in the early evening where the tour will conclude.