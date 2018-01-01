Welcome to Mull
Iona, Mull, Isle of Skye Small Group 5-Day Tour from Edinburgh
Day 1: Edinburgh - ObanVisit Scotland's first National Park around Loch Lomond, stopping at the charming conservation village of Luss set on the Loch's banks. Travel through the impressive mountains of the West Highlands through the white-washed 18th-century town of Inveraray, home to the Campbell Clan and the Duke of Argyll. Spend the afternoon in the heart of Argyll exploring the ancient Kingdom of Dalriada and the standing stones of Kilmartin before arriving in the beautiful fishing harbor town of Oban for the next two nights accommodation.Day 2: ObanTake the ferry to Mull to explore dramatic coastlines and wild beauty, before taking the small ferry to the peace and tranquility of Iona - birthplace of Celtic Christianity and ancient burial ground of Scottish Kings. Here you are at leisure to visit the historic Abbey with its intricate carved crosses in the churchyard or explore the rocky headlands. There is also an opportunity to take a small boat out to the island of Staffa and view the dramatic basalt columns immortalized by Mendelssohn in his Hebridean Overture 'Fingal's Cave'. Return on the ferry to Oban for your second night.Day 3: Oban - PortreeToday takes you to Appin, passing the impregnable Castle Stalker and Glencoe, scene of the infamous massacre of the Clan Macdonald in 1692. Pass through Fort William and travel to Mallaig to catch the ferry to Skye. Arrive in Portree. Spend the evening at leisure. Day 4: PortreeSpend the day at Skye at leisure, following recommendations from your guide. Day 5: Portree - EdinburghYou will be collected from your accommodation and travel south passing by part of the magnificent Cuillin Hills, leaving the island via the Skye bridge. The tour then takes the 'Road to the Isles' through the splendor of the Five Sisters of Kintail, the mountains guarding the pass. Stop to visit the famous stronghold Eilean Donan Castle, used in the film Highlander, set at the junction of three lochs as protection against Viking raiders. From here, continue east through Glen Sheil and Glen Moriston to Loch Ness, where you will stop in the small Highland village of Fort Augustus at the south end for your chance to try and spot the monster. There is a boat trip (summer only) available here that will get you that little bit closer! Continuing south now through the Grampian Mountains along Loch Laggan, made famous now as 'Monarch of the Glen Country' before passing Dalwhinnie, home to Scotland's highest whisky distillery, and onwards into Highland Perthshire for a final walk and coffee break in the fresh northern air. Continue south past Blair Castle, returning back to Edinburgh via Perth and over the Forth Road Bridge. Arrive into Edinburgh in the early evening where the tour will conclude.
Loch Lomond, Loch Awe, Oban and Inveraray Day Trip from Glasgow
We depart Scotland's largest city Glasgow, traveling to the largest expanse of fresh water in Scotland Loch Lomond. Here we can visit the conservation Luss village for coffee and sightseeing. Luss is known for the T.V programme "Take the Highroad".Traveling deep into the Highlands, we pass by some amazing views (including Loch Awe, the longest in Scotland). Every moment you spend here you feel is rich with history. The Kilchurn Castle (historically a stronghold of the Campbell Clan) is known for being haunted it is a ruined 15th and 17th century structure on a rocky peninsula. On this part of the tour you will understand the Battle of the Pass of Brander, known as the Wars of Scottish Independence.It's lunchtime and we arrive at Oban here you can explore Scotland's Victorian seaside town, climb up to McCaig's Tower, enjoy the stunning views to the isles of Mull and Kerrera. On offer here is some of the freshest seafood you'll ever have tasted (own expense). Heading home, you'll visit the seat of the Campbell Clan at Inveraray, where we'll stop so that you can indulge in ice-cream, homemade cakes,sweets and a drink in the elegance of Loch Fyne (own expense).
4 Day Magical Mull, Iona and the West Highlands Isles
In addition to its historical sites, the Isle of Mull is known as a world class wildlife destination with a range of habitats: rugged mountains, open hills, forests, moorland, pasture, lochs and extensive coastline. You’ll experience this variety and some of the famous beaches of Mull when stopping at Calgary Bay, Tobermory, and several other locales. Throughout the tour you’ll have regular comfort breaks with the option to have a coffee (own expense) or go for a stroll. You’ll have lunch in small towns or villages where you can choose where you eat, or you’ll stop in rural family-run establishments where you have your choice of dishes. Evenings will be spent in Tobermory where you can find great places for dinner and enjoy the ambiance of this charming town. Accomodations and breakfasts are included; entrance tickets and other meals are at own expense.
3-day Iona and Mull Islands tour from Edinburgh
Day 1At 8:30am, meet on Edinburgh's famous street, the Royal Mile, to make your way west to Glasgow. There, join the rest of your group and journey to the Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond, Scotland's largest loch, dotted with 60 islands. Your driver/guide will ensure you have the best views.Continue into the Highlands and take in the landscapes as they become more dramatic. Travel through glens to the west cost town of Oban. Home to some of the freshest seafood in Scotland, try some from the famous Oban Seafood Hut whilst looking out towards the nearby islands. At the center of town is the Oban Distillery if you feel like joining a tour and tasting. Alternatively, take a walk up McCaig’s Tower for views over the town.Take the short ferry ride to Craignure, Mull, and be sure to look out for wildlife as you cross. Once on Mull, drive north to the fishing port of Tobermory, where you will stay for the next two nights. Day 2Start your second day with a stunning drive covering the length of the island to Fionnphort. Along the way, enjoy the beautiful viewpoints. Catch another ferry from here as a foot passenger to the island of Iona. Only three miles in length, this island is a delightful place to spend a peaceful time. Visit Iona Abbey and Nunnery, founded in 563 by St Columba, and its museum of Celtic heritage and history. There are many excellent walks on Iona where you can admire the array of richly colored pebbles at St Columba’s Bay, especially the white and green Iona marble. Or walk up to Dun 1 to take in stunning views from the highest point on Iona. At the end of the day, return to Mull on the ferry and make your way back to Tobermony.Day 3Take a short ferry crossing from Fishnish to Lochaline. Driver through the remote Glen Gael as you pass the Sunart and LInhe lochs on your way to Ardgour. Then, another ferry ride over to Corran. Pass Ballachulish, surrounded by some of the most strikingly beautiful scenery in Scotland, and have time in Glen Coe to take pictures and learn the brutal story of the Massacre of that took place there in 1692. Further south, stop at Tyndrum before returning to Edinburgh by about 6pm.
Four-day Mull Iona and Highlands Tour (Small Group) from Edinburgh
Day 1Departing from Scotland’s capital city Edinburgh, we’ll head west to Glasgow to meet the rest of our group. You’ll then be able to experience the Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond – Scotland’s largest loch. Next, we'll be able to enjoy stunning views at the Rest and Be Thankful Pass, before we make a quick stop at Inveraray to see the impressive Clan Campbell castle. Enjoy the grand entrance to the Highlands and watch the landscape begin to change as we drive comfortably north to Oban. This is the place to enjoy some of the freshest seafood in Scotland. Oban Distillery* is perched right in the center of town if you’d like to join a tour and tasting. Or, you can take a walk up to McCaig’s Tower for views over the town and islands further afield. Following a few hours in Oban, we’ll jump aboard our ferry and take the short journey to Craignure, Mull. Keep an eye out for whales, dolphins and even basking sharks. Once on Mull we’ll head north to the colourful fishing port of Tobermory.Day 2 Departing from Tobermory we’ll take a stunning drive, covering the length of the island to Fionnphort, enjoying some beautiful viewpoints along the way. We’ll catch the ferry from here as foot passengers to the tiny island of Iona. Just 3 miles from north to south, this sacred island is a wonderful place to spend an afternoon in peace and tranquillity. You can visit Iona Abbey and Nunnery*, founded by St Columba in 563, and its museum of Celtic heritage and history. We’ll return to Mull on the ferry and make our way back to Tobermory for the evening.Day 3 On day three we’ll take a ferry from Fishnish to Lochaline, it’s a short crossing and the perfect opportunity to look out for sea eagles. We’ll drive through the remote Glen Geal and make our way past the stunning lochs Sunart and Linhe on our way to Ardgour, from here we’ll take another short ferry over to Corran. We’ll pass Ballachulish which is surrounded by some of the most strikingly beautiful scenery in Scotland and have time in Glen Coe to take pictures and learn the brutal story of the Massacre of that took place here in 1692. Please note at this point you will join a new group of traveling companions and meet your new driver-guide. Then take in the majestic sweep of the Great Glen and the stunning heights of Ben Nevis, Britain’s highest mountain. Your day ends at a beautiful welcoming village on the banks of Loch Ness.Day 4 After a delicious breakfast, explore the beautiful and tranquil Loch Ness. Why not take a boat tour* over to Urquhart Castle or just monster hunt from the shore? We then drive through Inverness to visit Culloden*, last stand of the Jacobites against the British government forces. Then you’ll pass the stunning Cairngorm mountains, stopping to visit a whisky distillery* and then you will be able to explore a picturesque Highland town before arriving back in Edinburgh. *Optional Extra Subject to Availability.
Five Day Mull Iona and Skye (Small Group) Tour from Edinburgh
Day 1 Departing from Edinburgh, we’ll head west to Glasgow to meet the rest of our group. You’ll then be able to experience Loch Lomond – Scotland’s largest loch. Next, we'll be able to enjoy stunning views at the Rest and Be Thankful Pass, before we make a quick stop at Inveraray to see the impressive Clan Campbell castle. Enjoy the grand entrance to the Highlands and watch the landscape begin to change as we drive north to Oban. Oban Distillery* is perched right in the center of town if you’d like to join a tour and tasting. Or, you can take a walk up to McCaig’s Tower for views over the town and islands further afield. Following a few hours in Oban, we’ll jump aboard our ferry and take the short journey to Craignure, Mull. Once on Mull we’ll head north to the colourful fishing port of Tobermory.Day 2 Departing from Tobermory we’ll take a stunning drive, covering the length of the island to Fionnphort, enjoying some beautiful viewpoints along the way. We’ll catch the ferry from here as foot passengers to the tiny island of Iona. Just 3 miles from north to south, this sacred island is a wonderful place to spend an afternoon in peace and tranquillity. You can visit Iona Abbey and Nunnery*, founded by St Columba in 563, and its museum of Celtic heritage and history. We’ll return to Mull on the ferry and make our way back to Tobermory for the evening.Day 3 On day three we’ll take a ferry from Fishnish to Lochaline. We’ll drive through the remote Glen Geal and make our way past the stunning lochs Sunart and Linhe on our way to Ardgour, from here we’ll take another short ferry over to Corran. We’ll pass Ballachulish which is surrounded by some of the most striking scenery in Scotland and have time in Glen Coe to take pictures and learn the brutal story of the Massacre of that took place here in 1692. Please note at this point you will join a new group of traveling companions and meet your new driver-guide. As our road nears the coast, it passes Eilean Donan Castle*. Here you have the chance to take photographs and explore the castle that featured in the film Highlander. Then it's time to cross the bridge to Skye.Day 4 Enjoy a full day exploring the Isle of Skye. Your experienced and knowledgeable guide will ensure you get the most out of your day and enjoy sights such as the craggy Cuillin Mountains, the beautiful Trotternish Peninsula, The Kilt Rock and Mealt Waterfall, The Old Man of Storr and the Iron Age Dun Beag Broch. Day 5 You'll visit the most famous Loch in the entire world, Loch Ness. You can tour Urquhart Castle then hop on a Jacobite Cruise to Nessie spot on the loch itself. Our next stop is at Culloden battlefield, site of the last stand of the Jacobites against the British government forces on 16 April 1746. We’ll then continue south to a pretty town perched next to the river Tummel before returning to your departure city. *Optional Extra Subject to Availability.