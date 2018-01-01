Five Day Mull Iona and Skye (Small Group) Tour from Edinburgh

Day 1 Departing from Edinburgh, we’ll head west to Glasgow to meet the rest of our group. You’ll then be able to experience Loch Lomond – Scotland’s largest loch. Next, we'll be able to enjoy stunning views at the Rest and Be Thankful Pass, before we make a quick stop at Inveraray to see the impressive Clan Campbell castle. Enjoy the grand entrance to the Highlands and watch the landscape begin to change as we drive north to Oban. Oban Distillery* is perched right in the center of town if you’d like to join a tour and tasting. Or, you can take a walk up to McCaig’s Tower for views over the town and islands further afield. Following a few hours in Oban, we’ll jump aboard our ferry and take the short journey to Craignure, Mull. Once on Mull we’ll head north to the colourful fishing port of Tobermory.Day 2 Departing from Tobermory we’ll take a stunning drive, covering the length of the island to Fionnphort, enjoying some beautiful viewpoints along the way. We’ll catch the ferry from here as foot passengers to the tiny island of Iona. Just 3 miles from north to south, this sacred island is a wonderful place to spend an afternoon in peace and tranquillity. You can visit Iona Abbey and Nunnery*, founded by St Columba in 563, and its museum of Celtic heritage and history. We’ll return to Mull on the ferry and make our way back to Tobermory for the evening.Day 3 On day three we’ll take a ferry from Fishnish to Lochaline. We’ll drive through the remote Glen Geal and make our way past the stunning lochs Sunart and Linhe on our way to Ardgour, from here we’ll take another short ferry over to Corran. We’ll pass Ballachulish which is surrounded by some of the most striking scenery in Scotland and have time in Glen Coe to take pictures and learn the brutal story of the Massacre of that took place here in 1692. Please note at this point you will join a new group of traveling companions and meet your new driver-guide. As our road nears the coast, it passes Eilean Donan Castle*. Here you have the chance to take photographs and explore the castle that featured in the film Highlander. Then it's time to cross the bridge to Skye.Day 4 Enjoy a full day exploring the Isle of Skye. Your experienced and knowledgeable guide will ensure you get the most out of your day and enjoy sights such as the craggy Cuillin Mountains, the beautiful Trotternish Peninsula, The Kilt Rock and Mealt Waterfall, The Old Man of Storr and the Iron Age Dun Beag Broch. Day 5 You'll visit the most famous Loch in the entire world, Loch Ness. You can tour Urquhart Castle then hop on a Jacobite Cruise to Nessie spot on the loch itself. Our next stop is at Culloden battlefield, site of the last stand of the Jacobites against the British government forces on 16 April 1746. We’ll then continue south to a pretty town perched next to the river Tummel before returning to your departure city. *Optional Extra Subject to Availability.