OUTLANDER Film locations Tour from Dundee

Step back in time and visit some of the amazing film locations used in the popular Outlander TV series. Enjoy a visit to the historic village of Falkland, one of the main scenes in the first Episode. Feel the energy at nearby standing stones. We then visit the fictional village of Cranesmuir where the young boy had his ear nailed to a post as a punishment and Claire and Geillis are marched through the streets when suspected of witchcraft. Explore the cobbled streets and visit the historic 17th century Palace and gardens (scene for Claire's Herb garden at Castle Leoch). See also the old The Town House, built in 1626, once the administrative centre of the village which also includes the former tollbooth and witches' prison. Fast forward to Series 2 and we visit a fine whisky distillery which doubled as the wine warehouse of Jamie's cousin on the docks of Le Harve in France. Optional lunch stop on route or take a tour of the distillery. We then visit the amazing Castle Leoch - home of Calum MacKenzie (otherwise known as Doune Castle which also featured prominently in the filming of the cult movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail). On the final leg of the tour we head to one of Europe's finest formal gardens at Drummond Castle which doubled for the Palace of Versailles in France. Altogether a fun day packed full of extremely interesting attractions. Please note itinerary may be varied to suit weather conditions and attraction opening times etc.